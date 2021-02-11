Here’s How – School Furniture Market Predicts to Hits New Growth Record with Herman Miller, Inc., HNI Corporation, KI, Steelcase

Latest released the research study on Global School Furniture Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. School Furniture Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the School Furniture. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.

Major Players in This Report Include: Herman Miller, Inc., HNI Corporation, KI, Steelcase, Ballen Panels Ltd, VS Vereinigte Spezialmöbelfabriken GmbH & Co. KG, FLEETWOOD GROUP, Hertz Furniture, Knoll, Inc

School Furniture Market Overview

Many schools around the globe are adopting furniture as per the requirements of teachers & students so to create an environment favorable for student-oriented education. As students spend many hours of the day in schools, the selection of school furniture has an important role in making an effective & high-performance learning environment. Inappropriate and uncomfortable desks & chairs used in classrooms can have hostile effects on the students & teachers wellness. Today, institutions are advancing their existing resources & procuring new furniture keeping in mind these factors. The Pre K-12 schools are accepting new and attractive furniture to make the school space energetic and engaging for students. As the determinative years of a child’s education are very vital, schools are careful while choosing furniture for early childhood classroom experiences. Key players in the market are providing eco-friendly as well as green solutions for storage equipment, seating, as well as laboratory furniture owing to the increasing demand for such furniture for contemporary classrooms.

School Furniture Market Segmentation: by Type (Desks and Chairs, Storage, Lab Equipment, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Material Type (Wood, Metal, Plastic, Others) Players and Region – Global Market Outlook to 2025

Market Trend:

Rapid Popularity Of Online Retailing

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand For Ergonomically Designed Furniture To Avoid Health & Posture Problems In Children

Acceptance Of Portable Furniture For Flip Classrooms

Government Initiatives To Support Education





Challenges:

Complications In Supply Chain Operations

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global School Furniture Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global School Furniture Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

