Manufacturers of Comfort Dress Socks Market to Benefit from Lucrative Growth Opportunities on Account of Increasing Adoption

There is a practical need for socks as human feet sweat heavily, and hence a covering of cloth on the feet absorbs the sweat and draw it out towards the air, where it can evaporate. The sweat of our feet can also damage the outer footwear, and hence socks are needed to protect the shoes and give a sense of comfort and freshness to the feet of the wearer. A good comfort dress socks does the function of absorbing sweat and distributing it evenly through the socks material to the outer surface that is known as wicking. Wicking is an important function in order to keep the feet away from the sweat. Otherwise bacteria may start feeding on it giving rise to many bacterial infections. The important characteristics that comfort dress socks must possess are that the socks should wick away the moisture away from the feet to the exterior of the socks. Also, the comfort dress socks should help to cushion the arch of the feet from the ground, and prevent the skin of the feet to rub against the inside of the shoes. In addition, comfort dress socks should not sag from the feet when worn, and it should fit perfectly to the feet, giving a trim and a cool look to the wearer of such socks. Also, the comfort dress socks shouldn’t be made of a thick material, which causes problem in the wearing of the shoes and distorts the trouser cuff.

Comfort dress socks are available in variety of sizes and colours. The size of a comfort dress socks is important, as socks worn with a formal business dress shouldn’t expose the ankle, but should at least come halfway to the calf. Common materials from which comfort dress socks are made are cotton, wool, nylon, polyester, and a variety of other synthetics. Cotton socks are good absorbent of sweat, but there is an inherent disadvantage in cotton socks as they don’t allow the moisture to wick towards the surface and also doesn’t allow wetness to evaporate quickly. That makes cotton socks good for wearing for short periods of high sweat periods, like when exercising, but not suitable when to be worn for a full day. Woollen socks, on the other hand, breathe easily and lets wetness evaporate quickly, and in addition, offers more warmth in colder conditions. However, the major disadvantage of woollen socks is that it is quite bulky and like cotton socks, lacks the property of wicking away the moisture quickly. Comfort dress socks made from synthetic materials are the best bet in this case as they encourage wicking. Socks made from acrylic, olefin and polyester fit the bill as they have good wicking properties.

The major driver in the global comfort dress socks market is the proliferation of retail stores that sell socks at an affordable rate. This is truer for regions that have fast developing economies like China and India, where the market is price sensitive. The growth of retail sector in such regions is expanding the reach of the most of the brands of socks and all the types of socks are being lapped up by the consumers. In addition, a rising global population along with increasing economic capacity is naturally increasing the market for socks, as it is an essential component of any dress, be it formal or casual.

