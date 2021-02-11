Global Foot Massagers Market to Register a Robust Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Foot massagers Market Overview

‘Feet, what do I need you for when I have wings to fly?’ So said the famous Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. If only this were true! Unfortunately, we will be dependent on our feet for the foreseeable future. We use our feet more than any other body part as they are the very foundation of our existence. It is not entirely surprising then, that stress can build up within our feet, particularly at the end of a long, hard and gruelling day. At such times, somebody offering a foot massage seems like an angel sent from heaven indeed! An intense foot massage can relax not only the feet but the entire body. It can improve blood flow, release toxins, improve your overall mood, replenish lost energy and alleviate pain. Going to a professional spa or masseuse is a pricey proposition which everybody might not be able to afford on a recurring basis. Is there a solution to this predicament? Yes, there certainly is – the foot massagers market

Purchasing a foot massager has several benefits. It saves a substantial amount of money since one does not need to pay a masseuse. It affords the flexibility of getting a massage within one’s own home at any time during the day or even night. In addition, getting a prior appointment with a masseuse is unnecessary saving a great deal of time. Some new models in the foot massagers market provide not only a massage but a water bath for a perfect spa experience at home! Others have heat and multiple massage actions for the ultimate comfort and relaxation. Foot massagers use vibration or are based on the Japanese principle of Shiatsu. While the former quickly loosens muscles by ultra-quick oscillations and is recommended for sore muscles, the later kneads muscles and provides a deeper work. The Tui na massage, based on ancient Chinese medicine, involves both rubbing and lifting to create a unique experience like no other. Some foot massagers can even be a combination of these techniques.

Foot massagers Market drivers & restraints

As per Institute of Medicine (IOM), at least 116 million Americans suffer from some form of chronic pain. This number is greater than those affected by heart disease, diabetes and cancer combined. Joint and muscle pain affects us all, but it is particularly heightened amongst the senior citizens and the geriatric population of a country. An ageing population, especially in North America, Europe, Japan and China can be reasonably assumed to be a key driver of the foot massagers Market. These massagers provide quick and significant relief from either incidental or chronic foot pain. There is also a noticeable trend where people wish to be massaged from the comfort or privacy of their own homes. Hiring a personal masseuse is not feasible for everybody since it is a very costly affair.

The second driver of the foot massagers market is the rising disposable income in the developing world, along with premium massagers being available on e-commerce platforms. Customers are increasingly willing and able to purchase advanced foot massagers which provide luxury experiences. Some massagers even have so-called ‘smart’ features and these can be instantly ordered online at the click of a button. This is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the foot massagers market in the forecast period.

Foot massagers Market Players

Some of the Foot massagers Market Players include –

Yifang

Dingxiang

Qianjin

Pangao

Terumo

Citizen

Kenz

Elk

Suzuken

Wego

Qiaoxin

Huangwei

Taich

Beurer

