Demand for Open Heel Nursing Clogs Market to Soar in the Coming Years in Top Regional Markets

Open heel nursing clogs Market Overview

A nurse is constantly on their feet attending to patients, administering their medication – either orally or via intravenous lines, keeping medical records or assisting doctors. It would not be surprising if they spend more than half the day standing. They need footwear which is comfortable, provides them enough support for the long shifts they work, both during the week and extra shifts. Some shoes are explicitly designed for this purpose and are often given to nurses as part of their hospital uniform. The four main types of shoes worn by nurses include crocks, clogs, casual shoes and athletic trainers. The clog market can be broadly classified into two types on the basis of design – the open heel nursing clogs market and the closed heel one.

Clogs are particularly popular within the nursing community because of their solid comfort, support for the foot arch and heel, along with protective design. Clogs are made with an open back design, closed toes and optional rear straps that prevent the clog from falling off. Some companies have also designed nursing clogs with a closed back and a removed strap to provide additional protection. Many clogs have features like reinforced toe guards, greater slip resistance, waterproof coating and arch supporting heels. The open heel nursing clogs market provides buyers with a variety of options which are not only comfortable but also fashionable, easy to move out and about in, along with providing the required all day support. One of the main jobs of a nurse is to make the patients feel comfortable and the open heel nursing clogs market goes some way to making sure they themselves are so!

Open heel nursing clogs market restraints

Clogs have been made very popular due to the efforts of major companies operating in the open heel nursing clogs market. They are very common since they are spacious, comfortable, provide pain relief via targeting pressure points, and they promote good gait and posture. They are also advised for those bunions who are experiencing some deformity, or those who have worn poorly fitted footwear for several years. Nursing clogs have always been popular throughout history and it is expected that they continue to remain so for the foreseeable future.

Another driver for the open heel nursing clogs market is a greater variety of colours, materials and designs available on e-commerce platforms. While nursing clogs used to be designed with the sole objective of providing comfort and all day support, there is now a great deal of options available. While some use higher quality materials for a better feel, others have a larger amount of cushioning. Others still use material which makes them easier to wash. In addition, e-commerce platforms have drastically reduced geographic boundaries and have made it very easy to purchase open heel nursing clogs from anywhere, anytime.

A key restraint for the open heel nursing clogs market is medical organisation mandates. Some healthcare institutes may require nurses to wear closed toe shoes having closed heels. While open heels allow greater ventilation to enable the foot to breathe comfortably, they can be potentially more hazardous in terms of liquid spills or germ protection.

Open heel nursing clogs Market Players

Some companies involved in the open heel nursing clogs market are Dansko, Skechers, Alegria, Brooks, Birkenstock, Merrell.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.

