EV Chargers Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

Segment by Type, the EV Chargers market is segmented into

On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Segment by Application, the EV Chargers market is segmented into

Residential Charging

Public Charging

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The EV Chargers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the EV Chargers market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and EV Chargers Market Share Analysis

EV Chargers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of EV Chargers by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in EV Chargers business, the date to enter into the EV Chargers market, EV Chargers product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

AeroVironment

Chargepoint

ABB

Eaton

Leviton

Blink

Schneider

Siemens

General Electric

Panasonic

Chargemaster

Elektromotive

Clipper Creek

DBT CEV

Pod Point

BYD

NARI

Xuji Group

Potivio

Auto Electric Power Plant

Huashang Sanyou

Zhejiang Wanma

Puruite

Titans

Shanghai Xundao

Sinocharge

Ruckus New Energy Tech

