3D CAD Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026

The latest market research report on the 3D CAD Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the 3D CAD Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the 3D CAD Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the 3D CAD Market research report, some of the key players are:

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

3D Systems

BobCAD-CAM

Cadonix

CAXA

Graebert

Gstarsoft

IronCAD

OnShape

Robert McNeel & Associates

Schott Systeme

Tebis Technische Informationssysteme

TurboCAD

YFCAD

ZWSoft

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of 3D CAD Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the 3D CAD Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global 3D CAD Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in 3D CAD Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the 3D CAD Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of 3D CAD Market?

• What are the 3D CAD Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global 3D CAD Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of 3D CAD Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 3D CAD Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D CAD Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D CAD Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Corporate Enterprise

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Government and Defense

1.5.5 Education

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global 3D CAD Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global 3D CAD Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D CAD Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 3D CAD Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 3D CAD Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 3D CAD Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key 3D CAD Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top 3D CAD Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top 3D CAD Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global 3D CAD Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 3D CAD Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global 3D CAD Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global 3D CAD Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 3D CAD Revenue in 2019

3.3 3D CAD Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players 3D CAD Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into 3D CAD Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global 3D CAD Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global 3D CAD Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global 3D CAD Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global 3D CAD Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America 3D CAD Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 3D CAD Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America 3D CAD Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America 3D CAD Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe 3D CAD Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 3D CAD Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe 3D CAD Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe 3D CAD Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China 3D CAD Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 3D CAD Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China 3D CAD Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China 3D CAD Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan 3D CAD Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 3D CAD Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan 3D CAD Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan 3D CAD Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia 3D CAD Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 3D CAD Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia 3D CAD Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia 3D CAD Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India 3D CAD Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 3D CAD Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India 3D CAD Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India 3D CAD Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America 3D CAD Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 3D CAD Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America 3D CAD Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America 3D CAD Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Autodesk

13.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

13.1.2 Autodesk Business Overview

13.1.3 Autodesk 3D CAD Introduction

13.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

13.2 Dassault Systemes

13.2.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details

13.2.2 Dassault Systemes Business Overview

13.2.3 Dassault Systemes 3D CAD Introduction

13.2.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development

13.3 PTC

13.3.1 PTC Company Details

13.3.2 PTC Business Overview

13.3.3 PTC 3D CAD Introduction

13.3.4 PTC Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 PTC Recent Development

13.4 Siemens PLM Software

13.4.1 Siemens PLM Software Company Details

13.4.2 Siemens PLM Software Business Overview

13.4.3 Siemens PLM Software 3D CAD Introduction

13.4.4 Siemens PLM Software Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development

13.5 3D Systems

13.5.1 3D Systems Company Details

13.5.2 3D Systems Business Overview

13.5.3 3D Systems 3D CAD Introduction

13.5.4 3D Systems Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 3D Systems Recent Development

13.6 BobCAD-CAM

13.6.1 BobCAD-CAM Company Details

13.6.2 BobCAD-CAM Business Overview

13.6.3 BobCAD-CAM 3D CAD Introduction

13.6.4 BobCAD-CAM Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 BobCAD-CAM Recent Development

13.7 Cadonix

13.7.1 Cadonix Company Details

13.7.2 Cadonix Business Overview

13.7.3 Cadonix 3D CAD Introduction

13.7.4 Cadonix Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Cadonix Recent Development

13.8 CAXA

13.8.1 CAXA Company Details

13.8.2 CAXA Business Overview

13.8.3 CAXA 3D CAD Introduction

13.8.4 CAXA Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 CAXA Recent Development

13.9 Graebert

13.9.1 Graebert Company Details

13.9.2 Graebert Business Overview

13.9.3 Graebert 3D CAD Introduction

13.9.4 Graebert Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Graebert Recent Development

13.10 Gstarsoft

13.10.1 Gstarsoft Company Details

13.10.2 Gstarsoft Business Overview

13.10.3 Gstarsoft 3D CAD Introduction

13.10.4 Gstarsoft Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Gstarsoft Recent Development

13.11 IronCAD

10.11.1 IronCAD Company Details

10.11.2 IronCAD Business Overview

10.11.3 IronCAD 3D CAD Introduction

10.11.4 IronCAD Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 IronCAD Recent Development

13.12 OnShape

10.12.1 OnShape Company Details

10.12.2 OnShape Business Overview

10.12.3 OnShape 3D CAD Introduction

10.12.4 OnShape Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 OnShape Recent Development

13.13 Robert McNeel & Associates

10.13.1 Robert McNeel & Associates Company Details

10.13.2 Robert McNeel & Associates Business Overview

10.13.3 Robert McNeel & Associates 3D CAD Introduction

10.13.4 Robert McNeel & Associates Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Robert McNeel & Associates Recent Development

13.14 Schott Systeme

10.14.1 Schott Systeme Company Details

10.14.2 Schott Systeme Business Overview

10.14.3 Schott Systeme 3D CAD Introduction

10.14.4 Schott Systeme Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Schott Systeme Recent Development

13.15 Tebis Technische Informationssysteme

10.15.1 Tebis Technische Informationssysteme Company Details

10.15.2 Tebis Technische Informationssysteme Business Overview

10.15.3 Tebis Technische Informationssysteme 3D CAD Introduction

10.15.4 Tebis Technische Informationssysteme Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Tebis Technische Informationssysteme Recent Development

13.16 TurboCAD

10.16.1 TurboCAD Company Details

10.16.2 TurboCAD Business Overview

10.16.3 TurboCAD 3D CAD Introduction

10.16.4 TurboCAD Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 TurboCAD Recent Development

13.17 YFCAD

10.17.1 YFCAD Company Details

10.17.2 YFCAD Business Overview

10.17.3 YFCAD 3D CAD Introduction

10.17.4 YFCAD Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 YFCAD Recent Development

13.18 ZWSoft

10.18.1 ZWSoft Company Details

10.18.2 ZWSoft Business Overview

10.18.3 ZWSoft 3D CAD Introduction

10.18.4 ZWSoft Revenue in 3D CAD Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 ZWSoft Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

