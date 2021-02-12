Global NETWORK CONFIGURATION AND CHANGE MANAGEMENT Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Network Configuration and Change Management (NCCM) Market Overview

Global Network Configuration and Change Management Market is estimated to reach USD 2277.9 Million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.6% during the review period (2020–2026).

The global NCCM market is expected to grow due to the rising need for effective management and streamlining of network architecture. Network configuration and change management is a solution that effectively saves the time and effort involved in managing configuration changes. The solution quickly deploys configuration changes across enterprise networks—individually or in bulk. The companies that offer NCCM solutions help enterprises to optimize their time for other important business tasks and also help to prevent configuration errors that can occur when using manual processes. NCCM can help enterprises avoid bad or invalid configuration changes before deployment by using a change approval process. With ready-to-use configuration structures and the ability to perform bulk deployments, NCCM leaves less room for any human errors.

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the network configuration and change management market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to be the largest market for network configuration and change management during the forecast period. North America is segmented as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The US is the prominent market in North America, accounting for the largest market share and is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. Significant demand for cloud-based solutions is driving the US network configuration and change management market. The need to save time and cost have led to an increase in the deployment of network configuration and change management solutions in the country. Canada is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to expected growth in various industry verticals in the coming years.

Europe is expected to hold the second position (in terms of market share) in the overall market during the forecast period. In Europe, the UK is expected to account for the largest share due to the growing number of enterprises in the country and the growing need among these enterprises to manage network architecture. The rest of Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific, key countries under the scope of the study are China, Japan, and India. India is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing deployment of cloud-based network configuration and change management solutions among enterprises. Additionally, the increasing need for cost-effective software solutions, specifically in small- & mid-sized organizations, is also a driving factor for the growth of the market in the region.

The Middle East & Africa market is expected to remain stagnant during the forecast period due to limited growth in the real estate business. The Middle East & Africa market includes countries such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Qatar.

The South American network configuration and change management market is expected to grow at a considerably higher CAGR than the Middle East & Africa market. Countries that are part of South America include Brazil, Venezuela, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia.

Competitive Analysis

The Key Players of the Global Network Configuration and Change Management Market are BMC Software (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), CA Technologies (US), IBM (US), HP(US), EMC Corporation (US), Alterpoint (US), Manageengine (India), Solarwinds (US), and Dorado Software (US)

Segmental Analysis

Global NCCM Market has been segmented based on Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.

Based on the component, the network configuration and change management market has been segmented as software and services. The software segment accounted for the larger share in the overall market in 2018.

