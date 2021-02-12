Global HADOOP BIG DATA ANALYTICS Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Scope

The Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market 2020 can possibly achieve a striking CAGR of 36.37% between 2018 and 2023 (review period), confirms Market Research Future (MRFR). The market can stand at a valuation of over USD 52 billion by 2023-end, reveals MRFR.

Primary Drivers and Main Barriers

MRFR anticipates a brisk growth of the hadoop big data analytics market in the near future, thanks to the tsunami of data being generated across various industry verticals, which is only expected to surge further in the coming years. Big data analytics are projected to be used by leading market contenders to facilitate growth, productivity as well as innovation. Careful operational scrutiny by these players to precisely track everyday operations has boosted big data. These efforts are some of the most effective strategies that are used by companies to achieve a better position in the global market. Data experts view this as a significant trend that can lead considerable expansion of the Hadoop big data analytics market in the following years.

The investments being made by market participants in next generation solutions has increased tremendously over the years, which are also anticipated to induce industry growth. Companies are increasingly churning out highly advanced integrated solutions with superior features to expand their customer base in the market. End-users are doing everything in their capacity to bring down the hardware costs, which not only strengthens their market position but also boosts the demand for Hadoop big data analytics.

The emerging trend of

visualization-backed data discovery tools is being continuously explored by organizations to reap more benefits from Big Data. This trend is also picking up speed in the market on the back of increasing availability of mobile devices. Organizations largely dependent on centralized development of reports usually conducted by highly skilled experts are now opting for the quicker and more cost-effective business intelligence model that leverages the dynamic combination of mobile workforce and Big Data.

Market Segmentation

Component, application and end-user are the primary segments depending on which the study of the market has been carried out in the MRFR report.

Component-dependent market segmentation comprises Software as well as Services (which include Managed Services, Training & Support and Consulting & Development,). In the year 2017, the largest share of 71.05% was claimed by the software segment, which is presumed to advance at a pace of 35.69% in the ensuing period.

Applications of Hadoop big data analytics are Internet of Things (IoT), Risk & Fraud Analytics, Security Intelligence, Merchandising & Supply Chain Analytics, Customer Analytics, Merchandising Coordination Service, Distributed Coordination Service, and others. In 2017, risk & fraud analytics emerged as the leading segment with a share of 27.75% at a value of USD 2.40 Billion. In addition, the segmental progression has been estimated to be at a rate of 37.30%, because of the rising focus on risk and fraud analysis in businesses across the world.

