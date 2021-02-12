Global CLOUD COMMUNICATION PLATFORM Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Cloud Communication Platform Market Highlights

The Cloud Communication Platform Market, according to MRFR’s report, is all set to grow with a 26% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023) and reach a stellar valuation of USD 5.6 billion by 2023.

While the percolation of information technology infrastructure is becoming widespread, the demand for cloud communication platform is cementing its foothold. Additionally, digitalization integration provides momentum for the business of the cloud communication platform. Among the factors, with unparalleled speed, cost-effectiveness, the potential to promote online communication, and versatility will impact market growth of the cloud communication platform. In addition, the increasing phenomenon of bring-your-own-device (BYOD), combined with the focus on offering flexible job choices, is a favourable reflection on the market.

Cloud networking systems are also experiencing rapid growth in comparison with traditional alternatives due to their superior offerings. Despite this, due to its weakness against the hackers, the cloud communication platform market may experience some setbacks. If infringed, it can disclose personal user information that can leash the market for cloud communication platforms.

Market Segmentation

The global cloud communication platform market has been segmented by component, organization size, and vertical.

The component segment comprises solutions and services, wherein based on the solution, the cloud communication platform market can be categorized into application programming interface (API), unified communication and collaboration (UCC), real-time web communication (Web RTC), interactive voice response (IVR), voice over internet protocol, and reporting &analytics. Service-wise, the cloud communication platform market has been divided into training & consulting support & maintenance, and managed services. The component segment is poised to acquire a CAGR of 24.1% over the review period.

On the basis of the size of the organization, the market has been bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs, wherein the large enterprises’ segment is likely to observe a CAGR of 23.9% over the review period.

The Vertical segmentation of the cloud communication platform market comprises IT & telecommunications, media & entertainment, healthcare, education, transportation, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and others. The BFSI segment is projected to capture a CAGR of 24.1% CAGR over the review period.

