Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2026

Corning

LPKF

Samtec

Kiso Micro Co.LTD

Tecnisco

Microplex

Plan Optik

NSG Group

Through glass vias substrate is a new glass substrate, which make holes through thin glass without damaging glass shape. A through-glass via (TGV) provides a vertical electrical connection through a glass substrate. TGVs are used in advanced packaging solutions, such as glass interposers and wafer-level packaging of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). This report studies the TGV substrate (TGV wafer). The global market share concentration is relatively concentrated. Of the major players of the Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer market, Corning maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Corning accounted for 26.90% of the Global Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer Production Value market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 21.49%, 11.93% including LPKF and Samtec. The other major players in this report including Kiso Micro Co. LTD, Tecnisco, Microplex, Plan Optik, NSG Group and Allvia. In 2019, The Worldwide Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer market size was USD 31 million and it is expected to reach USD 281.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 36.7% during 2021-2026. Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer Breakdown Data by Type:

300 mm

200 mm

Below150 mm Through Glass Via (TGV) Wafer Breakdown Data by Application:

Biotechnology/Medical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive