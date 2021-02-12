Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Key Growth Factors, development trends, key manufacturers and competitive forecast 2026

The report for global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market 2021 Provides a rough idea about the different factors and trends affecting the development chart of the global market. An evolution of the Affect of government policies and regulations on the operations in the Bicycle Parts and Accessories market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. It presents refined growth forecasts for the Bicycle Parts and Accessories market on the basis of reliable info and comprises in-depth data related to the prevailing dynamics of the market.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Bicycle Parts and Accessories market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Shimano

SRAM

Fox Factory Holding

Campagnolo

HL CORP

GIANT

DT SWISS

Prowheel

MERIDA

Dorel Industries

Eastman Industries Limited

Bicycle Parts and Accessories are a general term for all parts and accessories of bicycles. According to the structural frame of the bicycle body, it can be divided into several categories: transmission parts, frame & forks parts, wheel parts, steering components, and so on. Among the 25 accessories such as the transmission parts, frame & forks parts, wheel parts, steering components of bicycles, the basic components are indispensable. Among them, the frame is the skeleton of the bicycle, and it bears the greatest weight of people and goods. According to the working characteristics of each accessory, it can be roughly divided into guiding system, driving system and braking system. In 2019, The Worldwide Bicycle Parts and Accessories market size was USD 5656.5 million and it is expected to reach USD 6783.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Bicycle Parts and Accessories in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Transmission Parts

Frame & Forks Parts

Wheel Parts

Steering Components Bicycle Parts and Accessories Breakdown Data by Application:

Mountain Bicycles

Road Bicycles