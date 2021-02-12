Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Global Analysis, Research, Review, Applications and Forecast to 2026

The latest Reports Globe study titled Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market 2021 highlights important aspects of the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market. The report is intended to help readers accurately estimate the growth rate of the world market during the forecast period (2021-2026). Our market research team has meticulously assessed the Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market dynamics, both quantitatively and qualitatively, taking into account a variety of factors including market penetration, product portfolios, user industries, results, pricing structure, and key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. affect market growth.

Bosch

Valeo S.A.

DENSO Corporation

Continental

Visteon

Harman International

Alpine Electronics Inc

Clarion

Magneti Marelli

Desay SV

Yazaki Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc

Luxoft Holding, Inc

Synaptics Incorporated

Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) systems are a combination of software and hardware which act as a communication bridge between the vehicle and the driver and as a principle connector between the driver and the outside world. The automotive human machine interface is classified into the instrument cluster, infotainment & telematics, HUD and other according to the product type. As of 2018, infotainment & telematics segment occupied a largest market, with about 60% share, reach to 25.32 billion dollars global in 2018. HUD digital instrument cluster and other new technology will keep high growth in the next years. In 2019, The Worldwide Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) market size was USD 58910 million and it is expected to reach USD 120930 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.7% during 2021-2026.

Instrument Cluster

Infotainment & Telematics

HUD Automotive Human Machine Interface (HMI) Breakdown Data by Application:

Economic Passenger Cars

Mid-Price Passenger Cars