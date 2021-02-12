Candle Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Summary – A new market study, “2015-2023 World Candle Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A candle is wax with an ignitable wick embedded that provides light, and in some cases, a fragrance. It can also be used to provide heat, or as a method of keeping time.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Animal wax candles

Vegetable wax candles

Paraffin wax candles

Synthetic wax candles

By End-User / Application

Traditional Field

Craft Field

By Company

Blyth

Jarden Corp

Colonial Candle

C. Johnson & Son

Chesapeake Bay Candle

Langley/Emprire Candle

Lancaster Colony

Armadilla Wax Works

Dianne’s Custom Candles

Bolsius

Gies

Vollmar

Kingking

Talent

Zhong Nam

Pintian Wax

Everlight

Allite

Candle-lite

