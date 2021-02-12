Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Synopsis

Artificial Intelligence (AI), when integrated with education sector, helps to tap new opportunities of an enhanced learning process and student engagement. With the use of artificial intelligence and cloud technologies, the students can get assistance regarding any basic or advanced concept any time they require. This helps students get educational support even after school hours.

The major factors contributing to the growth of AI in education is the growing adoption of automation technology, which helps in reducing the time and paperwork required for administrative tasks such as grading, admission process, and others which helps the professors to utilize this time for lesson planning and focusing on individual student. Adding to this, integration of AI offers customized and interactive software and services according to each student’s need, which helps him/her to understand the concepts in an better way. By adopting the cloud deployment for Artificial Intelligence in Education Market, the services provided become feasible, scalable, and cost-effective.

Competitive Dashboard:

The prominent players operating in the global artificial intelligence in education market comprises Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Amazon.com, Inc., (US), Google (US), Pearson (UK), Cognizant (US), DreamBox Learning (US), Bridge-U (UK), Jellynote (France), Fishtree (US), Knewton, Inc., (US), Jenzabar, Inc., (US), Querium Corporation. (US), Metacog, Inc., (US), Blackboard, Inc., (US), Century-Tech Ltd (UK), Quantum Adaptive Learning, LLC (US), and Third Space Learning (UK).

Market Potential and Pitfalls:

With the help of technologies like natural learning and machine learning, artificial intelligence in the education sector helps to monitor a student’s capability and also enhances the learning process. AI focuses on individual monitoring and learning and also assists the students in understanding the topic in depth. It offers customized and interactive software tools which are integrated with virtual and augmented reality deployed on tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices for students. The digital interactive content helps to catalyze a student’s learning process.

This is considered to contribute to the growth of the market across the globe. Artificial intelligence in education also helps to minimize the time required for administrative tasks like admissions and grading. It also helps the institutions to provide equal focus to their students and also plan the lessons as required. The use of AI in education also offers behavior management and helps to understand the behavior pattern with the help of face recognition. Such factors are likely to contribute to the market growth in the coming years. Education institutes across the globe are extensively adopting cloud services to improve the overall experience and productivity, thereby propelling the growth of AI in education. The use of cloud services helps to minimize the cost of ownership for educational institutes, which helps to invest in support and maintenance of the infrastructural developments. Cloud computing also enables the universities and schools to upgrade their infrastructure with advanced technologies without any increase in the capital cost. Such factors are assumed to dictate the growth trajectory of the market.

