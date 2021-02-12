Business Analytics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Business Analytics Market Synopsis

Business Analytics Market Scenario:

Business analytics tools, much like advanced and predictive analysis, are currently trending in the market. The growing need for data visualization and discovery due to the increasing amount of digital data is driving the growth of business analytics market. Growing adoption of smartphones and increase in the amount of time spent on smartphones by consumers has led to generation of valuable user data for businesses to benefit from.

The emergence of smart data discovery capabilities, machine learning, and automation of the entire analytics workflow has led to the increase in the size of the Business Analytics Market, making it easier to distribute the data analytics workload at a much reduced time span. Increasing investments to develop data analytics tools which can support analytics of real-time events and streaming data are impacting the growth of the market, positively.

Conversely, factors such as the lack of awareness about business analytics and reluctance in its adoption are a major factor restraining the growth of the business analytics market. The continued storage of data by enterprises on-premise rather than on cloud is set to affect the business analytics market in the short term. Nevertheless, the increase in adoption of analytics platform for cloud deployment would support the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Players leading in the global business analytics market include Densify, Inc.(Canada), Cloudability, Inc.(US), Exponea (UK), IBM Corporation (US), Google LLC (US), PanTerra Networks, Inc. (US), Mixpanel, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Tableau Software, Inc. (US), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), Teradata Corporation (US), Microstrategy Incorporated (US), INFOR (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Salesforce.com (US), Adobe Systems Incorporated (US), Qlik Technologies, Inc. (US), Tibco Software (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Fair Isaac Corporation (US), and JDA Software Group, Inc. (US), among others.

Business Analytics Market Segments:

The report is segmented into seven key market dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Deployment: On-cloud and On-premise.

On-cloud and On-premise. By Industry: Telecom & IT, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Power, Education, and BFSI, among others.

By Software: Advanced & Predictive Analytics, Data Discovery & Visualization Software, Content Analytics, Corporate Performance Management Suites, Location Intelligence, and Data Warehousing Platform, among others.

By End-user: SMEs and Large-Scale Enterprises.

SMEs and Large-Scale Enterprises. By Application : Finance Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, and Data Mining, among others.

Finance Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, and Data Mining, among others. By Service: Managed Services and Professional Services.

Managed Services and Professional Services. By Regions: Asia Pacific,North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Business Analytics Market Geographical Analysis:

North America dominates the global business analytics market. The increasing digitization of business processes and the presence of a number of key players, mainly in the US are two of the important market growth drivers in the region. The US, backed by the vast technological advances and the increasing focus of organizations on adopting business intelligence solutions, is driving the growth of the business analytics market in the region.

