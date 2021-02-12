Global Drip Irrigation Pipe Market Size 2024, Trends Growth Opportunities Analysed In Report Based On Current and Future Development Status

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Drip irrigation pipe is a component of the irrigation system which has the potential to save water and nutrients by allowing water to drip slowly to the roots of plants, either from above the soil surface or buried below the surface.

Drip Irrigation Pipe Market by Top Manufacturers:

Jain Irrigation Systems

Netafim

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

EPC Industries

Eurodrip

Hunter Industries

Rivulis Irrigation

Chinadrip Irrigation

Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation

Antelco

Elgo Irrigation

By Type

Field Crops

Fruits & Nuts

Vegetable Crops

Other Crops

By Application

Surface Drip Irrigation

Subsurface Drip Irrigation

Drip Irrigation Pipe Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, forecast, like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Detailed TOC of 2018-2023 Global and Regional Drip Irrigation Pipe Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Type

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Application

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2013-2018 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.1.1 2013-2018 Global Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis

3.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

3.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.1.1 2013-2018 Global Consumption Volume Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

4.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.2 Regional Production, Sales Volume and Consumption Volume Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1.1 2013-2018 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison

6.2 Regional Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 India

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

7.1 2013-2018 Major Type Market Share

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

8.1 2013-2018 Major Application Market Share

Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.1.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

9.1.2 Equipment and Suppliers

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis

9.2.1 Manufacturing Process

9.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

9.2.3 Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis

9.3 Industry Chain Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast

10.1 Production Market Forecast

10.1.1 Global Market Forecast

10.1.2 Major Region Forecast

10.2 Sales Market Forecast

10.2.1 Global Market Forecast

10.2.2 Major Classification Forecast

10.3 Consumption Market Forecast

10.3.1 Global Market Forecast

10.3.2 Major Region Forecast

10.3.3 Major Application Forecast

……..

Click here for complete TOC

