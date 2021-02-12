Toxicology Laboratories Market: Growth Factors, Market Characteristics, Opportunity By Type Analysis And Forecast

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Toxicology testing is the process of identifying traces of poisons and controlled substances in given samples. Results obtained from such testing enables legal implementation and control of consumption of illegal drugs and substances such as amphetamines, barbiturates, benzodiazepines, opiates/opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and Z Drugs. Such tests are enforced by various federal agencies in case of criminal offences, but primarily by employers across the U.S. to ensure safe and secure atmosphere for employees. Toxicology testing laboratories conduct sample testing to trace various controlled substances and to establish whether these substances are being excessively consumed. These tests are conducted on suspect samples, which include urine, hair, blood, and oral fluids.

Toxicology Laboratories Market by Top Manufacturers:

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Agilent Technologies.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Alere Inc.

Eurofins Scientific.

Neogen Corporation.

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Vala Sciences Inc.

By Drug Class

Alcohol

Amphetamines

Barbiturates

Benzodiazepines

Opiates/Opioids

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Z Drugs

By Product Type

Kits and Reagents

Instruments

Immunochemistry Analyzers

PCR Machine

Gas Chromatography (GC)-Mass Spectrometry (MS)

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

By Sample Type

Urine

Blood

Hair

Oral Fluids

By End User

Hospitals and Trauma Centers

Forensic Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Rehabilitation Centers

Toxicology Laboratories Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, forecast, like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Detailed TOC of 2018-2023 Global and Regional Toxicology Laboratories Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Type

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Application

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2013-2018 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.1.1 2013-2018 Global Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis

3.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

3.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.1.1 2013-2018 Global Consumption Volume Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

4.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.2 Regional Production, Sales Volume and Consumption Volume Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1.1 2013-2018 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison

6.2 Regional Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 India

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

7.1 2013-2018 Major Type Market Share

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

8.1 2013-2018 Major Application Market Share

Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.1.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

9.1.2 Equipment and Suppliers

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis

9.2.1 Manufacturing Process

9.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

9.2.3 Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis

9.3 Industry Chain Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast

10.1 Production Market Forecast

10.1.1 Global Market Forecast

10.1.2 Major Region Forecast

10.2 Sales Market Forecast

10.2.1 Global Market Forecast

10.2.2 Major Classification Forecast

10.3 Consumption Market Forecast

10.3.1 Global Market Forecast

10.3.2 Major Region Forecast

10.3.3 Major Application Forecast

……..

