E-Passport & E-Visa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

E-Passport and E-Visa Market Highlights:

The e-passport and e-visa market has been studied by Market Research Future (MRFR) analysts to understand what trends are impacting its outcome and how it is going to fare in the coming years. The entire process to work things digitally would help the end user in getting approvals for e-visa in a simplified way.

At the same time, this will curb hassles during the immigration process. This upgradation in the system is happening at a global scale owing to which countries are making this mandatory, which will inspire more uptake. However, in under-developed countries this idea of e-passport and e-visa is yet to get a proper acknowledgement as they lack infrastructure.

Competitive Analysis:

The E-Passport and E-Visa Market includes a study of various companies like 4G identity solutions private limited (U.A.E), Cardlogic limited (Ireland), Eastcompeace (China), Safran identity and security (France), Muehlbauer group (Malaysia), Iris Corporation (Malaysia), Datacard group (U.S), Oberthur Technologies (France), Giesecke&Devrient limited (Germany), HID Global Corporation(U.S), and Infineon Technologies (Germany), Gemalto NV (the Netherlands), Cardlogix Corporation (U.S), Morpho B.V- Idemia (France), and others.

Segmentation:

The global study of the e-passport and e-visa market has been reviewed by MRFR analysts on the basis of a segmentation that includes type, application, and hardware components as important measures.

By type, the global review of the e-passport and e-visa market has been sub-segmented into biometrics and RFID. The biometrics segment includes an understanding of facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, and iris recognition.

By application, the review of the global e-passport and e-visa market includes segments like travelling, identification proof, and immigration or border control. The travelling segment can be assessed on the basis of leisure travel, business travel, and foreign affairs.

By hardware components, the understanding of the e-passport and e-visa market includes a study of antenna, processor/chip, and others.

Regional Analysis:

In North America, investment in the sector, infrastructure, and easy adoption of advanced technologies will boost the market. In Europe, the market will find similar tailwinds.

Industry News:

In 2020, the Banglasdesh government announced that they are incorporating e-passport as a standard measure. This is to expand digital e-services for travel abroad. This comes in line with India’s decision to step forward with e-passports and the two countries have agreed to reduce the problems associated with document processing. Government sources have said that the process will start taking place by the end of 2020 and then the officials will expand the service in phases. The Department of Immigration and Passports declared that they will issue 48-page and 64-page e-passports for a validity of 5 years and 10 years, respectively.

The Indian government has also announced that it will start providing e-passports to its residents from 2021. The new endeavor is in sync with the government’s plans to digitize various procedures and ease the workflow. This upgraded passport will deter forgery, prevent identity theft, and accelerate the immigration process. The microchip in the passport will have vital information like the holder’s biometric information and security features to arrest unauthorised data transfer through RFID.

