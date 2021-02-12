Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Construction Paints and Coatings market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Paints and Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Construction Paints and Coatings market is segmented into

Water-based

Solvent-based

Segment by Application, the Construction Paints and Coatings market is segmented into

Infrastructure

Residential Construction

Non-Residential Construction

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Construction Paints and Coatings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Construction Paints and Coatings market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Construction Paints and Coatings Market Share Analysis

Construction Paints and Coatings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Construction Paints and Coatings business, the date to enter into the Construction Paints and Coatings market, Construction Paints and Coatings product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

AkzoNobel

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

RPM

Nippon

Kansai Paint

Sika

Jotun

Versaflex

Kukdo Chemicals

