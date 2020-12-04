3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Research Report (2020-2026): Key Trends and Opportunities |, Autodesk, Inc, Nemetschek AG, Bentley Systems, Inc

The global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market, such as , Autodesk, Inc, Nemetschek AG, Bentley Systems, Inc, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Dassault Systemes S.A., RIB Software AG, Robert Mcneel & Associates, Siemens, AVEVA Group, Oracle Aconex, Beck Technology, Innovaya, IES, Hongye Technology, Explorer Software, Lubansoft, Glodon, YJK Building Software, Tangent They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market by Product: Cloud-Based, On-Premise 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software

Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market by Application: , Architect, AEC Engineering Office, Contractor, Owner, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Type

1.3.1 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Cloud-Based

1.3.3 On-Premise

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Architect

1.4.3 AEC Engineering Office

1.4.4 Contractor

1.4.5 Owner

1.4.6 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Trends

2.3.2 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Drivers

2.3.3 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Challenges

2.3.4 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue

3.4 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Area Served

3.6 Key Players 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE 11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Autodesk, Inc

11.1.1 Autodesk, Inc Company Details

11.1.2 Autodesk, Inc Business Overview

11.1.3 Autodesk, Inc 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

11.1.4 Autodesk, Inc Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Autodesk, Inc Recent Development

11.2 Nemetschek AG

11.2.1 Nemetschek AG Company Details

11.2.2 Nemetschek AG Business Overview

11.2.3 Nemetschek AG 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

11.2.4 Nemetschek AG Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Nemetschek AG Recent Development

11.3 Bentley Systems, Inc

11.3.1 Bentley Systems, Inc Company Details

11.3.2 Bentley Systems, Inc Business Overview

11.3.3 Bentley Systems, Inc 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

11.3.4 Bentley Systems, Inc Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Bentley Systems, Inc Recent Development

11.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd

11.4.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd Company Details

11.4.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd Business Overview

11.4.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

11.4.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd Recent Development

11.5 Dassault Systemes S.A.

11.5.1 Dassault Systemes S.A. Company Details

11.5.2 Dassault Systemes S.A. Business Overview

11.5.3 Dassault Systemes S.A. 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

11.5.4 Dassault Systemes S.A. Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Dassault Systemes S.A. Recent Development

11.6 RIB Software AG

11.6.1 RIB Software AG Company Details

11.6.2 RIB Software AG Business Overview

11.6.3 RIB Software AG 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

11.6.4 RIB Software AG Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 RIB Software AG Recent Development

11.7 Robert Mcneel & Associates

11.7.1 Robert Mcneel & Associates Company Details

11.7.2 Robert Mcneel & Associates Business Overview

11.7.3 Robert Mcneel & Associates 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

11.7.4 Robert Mcneel & Associates Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Robert Mcneel & Associates Recent Development

11.8 Siemens

11.8.1 Siemens Company Details

11.8.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.8.3 Siemens 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

11.8.4 Siemens Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.9 AVEVA Group

11.9.1 AVEVA Group Company Details

11.9.2 AVEVA Group Business Overview

11.9.3 AVEVA Group 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

11.9.4 AVEVA Group Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 AVEVA Group Recent Development

11.10 Oracle Aconex

11.10.1 Oracle Aconex Company Details

11.10.2 Oracle Aconex Business Overview

11.10.3 Oracle Aconex 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

11.10.4 Oracle Aconex Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Oracle Aconex Recent Development

11.11 Beck Technology

10.11.1 Beck Technology Company Details

10.11.2 Beck Technology Business Overview

10.11.3 Beck Technology 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

10.11.4 Beck Technology Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Beck Technology Recent Development

11.12 Innovaya

10.12.1 Innovaya Company Details

10.12.2 Innovaya Business Overview

10.12.3 Innovaya 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

10.12.4 Innovaya Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Innovaya Recent Development

11.13 IES

10.13.1 IES Company Details

10.13.2 IES Business Overview

10.13.3 IES 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

10.13.4 IES Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 IES Recent Development

11.14 Hongye Technology

10.14.1 Hongye Technology Company Details

10.14.2 Hongye Technology Business Overview

10.14.3 Hongye Technology 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

10.14.4 Hongye Technology Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Hongye Technology Recent Development

11.15 Explorer Software

10.15.1 Explorer Software Company Details

10.15.2 Explorer Software Business Overview

10.15.3 Explorer Software 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

10.15.4 Explorer Software Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Explorer Software Recent Development

11.16 Lubansoft

10.16.1 Lubansoft Company Details

10.16.2 Lubansoft Business Overview

10.16.3 Lubansoft 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

10.16.4 Lubansoft Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Lubansoft Recent Development

11.17 Glodon

10.17.1 Glodon Company Details

10.17.2 Glodon Business Overview

10.17.3 Glodon 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

10.17.4 Glodon Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Glodon Recent Development

11.18 YJK Building Software

10.18.1 YJK Building Software Company Details

10.18.2 YJK Building Software Business Overview

10.18.3 YJK Building Software 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

10.18.4 YJK Building Software Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 YJK Building Software Recent Development

11.19 Tangent

10.19.1 Tangent Company Details

10.19.2 Tangent Business Overview

10.19.3 Tangent 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Introduction

10.19.4 Tangent Revenue in 3D Building Design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Tangent Recent Development 12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

