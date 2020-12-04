Global IoT in Manufacturing Market 2020 Size, Growth Rate, Share, Market Growth, Share, Size, Advance 2026

The scope for IoT in manufacturing market has been on a tremendous high lately, owing to the massive deployment of IoT devices in numerous manufacturing operations for enhancing industrial productivity and working efficiency. The ongoing developments across numerous industry verticals stand testimony to the aforementioned fact. Recently, the Japan based conglomerate Hitachi, and the automotive giant Toyota inked a partnership to develop a high-efficiency production model using an IoT platform. The partnership intends to exploit Hitachi’s Lumada technology and artificial intelligence across all the manufacturing operations. Incorporating big data with AI has been touted to improve the quality and production efficiency of manufacturing companies, pertaining to the capability of IoT devices to provide real time information and feedback. In recent years, the advent of advanced digitalization and the prevalence of diversified customer requirements have changed the mindset of manufacturers toward the adoption of advanced technologies. In a bid to fulfill the growing demand for consumer products, manufacturers have been attempting to upgrade their production efficiency several notches higher, through automation and the internet of things, which would have a favorable impact on IoT in manufacturing industry share. Statistics, as a matter of fact, claim that in 2016, worldwide IoT in manufacturing market collected a revenue of USD 20 billion.

With an aim to comply with the critical advancements in the technology cosmos, IoT in manufacturing industry players have been developing novel products incorporated with IoT sensors for various sectors such as the automotive, consumer goods, chemical, and electronics. Acknowledging the numerous benefits of the Internet of things, several key players in IoT in manufacturing market have been attempting to brainstorm products that would have an appreciable influence on the overall business landscape in the ensuing years. Some of the renowned firms striving to augment the profitability landscape of IoT in manufacturing industry are Microsoft Corporation, Zebra Technologies, Rockwell Automation, PTC Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Bosch, Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric, and Cisco Systems.

Currently, many manufacturers have already deployed IoT systems in their workflow to increase their functionality via predictive maintenance, track assets in their factories, and combine their control rooms. The shifting focus of manufacturing behemoths toward the deployment of more advanced technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and robotics is slated to fuel IoT in manufacturing industry size. The digital transformation in the manufacturing sector has been forecast to generate new opportunities for various end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, consumer goods, etc., subject to the intensive networking customers through IoT.

In the United States, growing consciousness regarding the benefits of IoT among manufacturers has generated considerable demand for IoT solutions. With the adoption of internet-connected devices, manufacturers across U.S. have been rather successful in increasing their output by cutting the overall production cost drastically, pertaining to the capability of IoT solutions to analyze complex manufacturing processes within a shorter duration. An IoT implemented manufacturing process essentially allows companies to maintain a high level of connectivity in manufacturing operations by minimizing the error and operational time, which will stimulate IoT in manufacturing market size.

Considering the benefits of IoT, many manufacturing giants have been collaborating with internet companies, as is witnessed across IoT in manufacturing market in recent times. For instance, National Instruments Alliance partner Averna has announced a partnership with PTC to expand its reach from testing to manufacturing via IoT. Many other companies have also been increasingly adopting connectivity technologies such as WiFi, M2M, and industrial networks to link plant automation assets such as RFID and robots to end user applications like PLM, ERP, and MES for more precision, which would undeniably have a major impact on IoT in manufacturing market share. This is quite evident from the estimates – IoT in manufacturing industry size has been forecast to cross a valuation of close to USD 150 billion by 2024.

