IoT in Retail Market Rising Trends, Territorial Outlook and Industry Growth Prospects 2020-2026

The deployment of IoT in retail market has indeed given rise to a more convenient, smart, and tremendously efficient experience for retailers and consumers. With connected solutions transforming the retail sphere, companies offering IoT and retail solutions have been partnering to provide an all-round, reliable, connected experience to global retail consumers. Demonstrating an instance of this fact, Fujitsu has scarcely collaborated with Arkessa to deploy connected retail and IoT solutions to customers. Through this partnership, Arkessa, a global M2M managed services provider specializing in easing IoT connectivity, plans to enable its ICT solutions for retail, thereby helping Fujitsu’s retailers deliver a first-class consumer experience. The partnership is one of the many alliances that underlines the extensive developments prevalent in IoT in retail market, which, as per analysts, generated a valuation of close to USD 9 billion in 2016.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1591

As per a recent research study, the Internet of Things is one of the most paramount trends emerging in the retail space. The scope of IoT in retail industry travels beyond the frontiers of modest customer satisfaction and retailer convenience, as it provides consumers with high-grade browsing service, digitized real-time coupons & offers, and an overall, sophisticated, connected shopping experience. Additionally, retailers are rewarded with smart store operations, smart pricing strategies, and smart inventory management, which enables further deployment of smart solutions in store, thereby fueling IoT in retail market share.

In the middle of September 2017, an LA-based IoT technology provider, Mojix, announced a merger with CXignited, a European IoT firm, with an intent to create a global connected solution providing platform that would help retailers and brand owners boost their consumer experiences and automate their inventory management procedures. The joint entity is slated to be operating under the individual brand names, and is certain to have a considerable impact on IoT in retail market share.

Merely a few days post the Mojix-CXignited JV was announced, the renowned France-based fashion retail giant, Kiabi, declared the onset of a technology alliance with one of the world’s most trusted and reliable IoT device management solution providers, Soti. Kiabi’s intent behind the supposed runway ready collaboration was to exploit Soti’s integrated mobility platform for its stock transfers, delivery processing, and inventory control. The retailer’s alliance with Soti is remnant of how robustly IoT in retail industry has been making rapid inroads onto the path of success.

The onset of October witnessed IBM’s cognitive AI platform, Watson, helping Indian retailers to decode consumer behavior and reach out to the most appropriate target audience. IBM thus, directs Watson to analyze data collected via IoT sensors, and collect insights for forecasting and upgrading the performance of machines and components to deliver tailor-made solutions to clients. IBM’s move to exploit IoT for the Indian retail space is one of the most dynamic instances depicting the vast expanse of IoT in retail market.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1591

Accurately defined as one of the top retail technology trends to look out for, the Internet of Things has been drastically disrupting the traditional retail business model, which has had a commendable impact on IoT in retail industry. Traditional retailers, in a bid to attract consumers and consolidate their stance, would have to live up to numerous challenges, in response to which they would need to keep abreast of the latest technologies influencing the retail sphere. This would subsequently have a massive impact on IoT in retail market outlook, given that retailers would desperately sign up to exploit connected solutions for their brick-and-mortar stores. In effect, retailers have been looking forward to outwitting their rivals when it comes to offering the choicest, most unique, comfortable, and tech-savvy retail experience for customers, which would single them out in IoT in retail market. Analyzing the depth to which IoT is being leveraged by retailers, it can be aptly presumed that IoT in retail industry would traverse a rather successful path over the forthcoming seven years.

ToC:

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2013 – 2024

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Component suppliers

3.3.2. Software providers

3.3.3. Technology providers

3.3.4. Service providers

3.3.5. System integrators

3.3.6. Vendor matrix

3.3.7. Distribution channel analysis

3.4. Technology & innovation landscape

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.5.1. U.S.

3.5.2. EU

3.5.3. China

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.1.1. Increasing demand to enhance the customer experience in the U.S.

3.6.1.2. Advanced infrastructure in the U.S. and Europe

3.6.1.3. Technological advancements in the U.S.

3.6.1.4. Declining cost of hardware components in China and India

3.6.1.5. Emerging organized retail industry in India

3.6.1.6. Increasing adoption of cloud platform in EU

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1. Data security & privacy concerns

3.6.2.2. Lack of knowledge

3.6.2.3. High implementation cost

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Porter’s analysis

3.9. Company market share analysis, 2016

3.9.1. Strategy dashboard

3.10. PESTEL analysis

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/iot-internet-of-things-retail-market