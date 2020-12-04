Global Hydronic Underfloor Heating Market Size (Volume and Value) And Growth to 2026 Shared in Most recent Research

The surging demand for uninterrupted power supply across the globe is one of most pivotal factors impacting hydronic underfloor heating market trends. Another factor, as per analysts, that will most prominently drive this business space is the global urgency for reducing power costs. Hydronic underfloor heating systems have replaced electrical systems across North America and Europe a long back. As on today though, these products are penetrating the South Africa and Australia belts. The ability of the hydronic systems to connect with solar panels, heat pumps, and gas fired boilers is expected to reduce power bills and favorably leverage the product penetration across the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors. With its remarkable ability to supply heat, this system has contributed significantly toward health & hygiene maintenance, and is extensively utilized across home care centers, medical centers, nursing homes, schools, and hospitals. On these grounds, it is apt to declare that hydronic underfloor heating industry indeed has remarkable growth prospects in the future.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/268

Heated floors undeniably provide numerous benefits, as the hydronic underfloor heating system, which works on the convection principle, helps in avoiding heat loss. The rising need for maintaining a green environment through the utilization of green energy sources such as geothermal and solar energy has contributed substantially towards the expansion of hydronic underfloor heating market across the globe.

Renowned firms across hydronic underfloor heating industry have been developing innovative products in a bid to expand their product portfolios as well as their consumer base. For instance, EBERLE Controls, a key German player in hydronic underfloor heating market and a subsidiary of Schneider Electric SE, has introduced hydronic heating controls that help in offering comfort to the consumers in addition to aiding power conservation. Gaia, another player across hydronic underfloor heating industry, offers two novel hydronic underfloor heating products – branded hydronic underfloor heating system and Polypipe systems.

An overview of the developments underlining hydronic underfloor heating industry:

In 2015, REHAU, a key manufacturer of underfloor heating products, introduced the RAUBOARDTM radiant heating system for heating floors and has expanded its product line, with its new system finding wide application across residential and commercial constructions.

The same year witnessed the acquisition of ECR International by BDR Thermea. The latter, a key hydronic underfloor heating industry giant, aimed to fulfill its goal of becoming a leading manufacturer of heating products across the U.S., with the takeover of the former, a key heating & cooling product manufacturer.

In February 2017, Elta Group, a key participant across hydronic underfloor heating market, acquired Acoustica, a specialist engineering firm based in the UK. The purchase is expected to benefit the former to augment its production capabilities of noise control products.

Strict measures to curb greenhouse emissions have resulted in extensive product penetration across various geographies. The Chinese government for instance, is promoting the use of energy efficient heating systems, which will boost the demand for hydronic underfloor heating systems across the region. According to its 11th Five-year plan, new construction projects in the country are required to adhere to the design that conserves 50% of power. Government norms such as these are certain to propel China hydronic underfloor heating industry share, which in 2016, accounted for more than 30% of the regional revenue.

The escalating requirement to curb carbon footprints and reduce electricity bills is likely to boost the product trends across the U.S. Estimates claim U.S. hydronic underfloor heating market size to be valued over USD 1 billion by 2024.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/268

A recently compiled report states that hydronic underfloor heating industry is expected to be valued at over USD 5 billion by 2024. Taking into consideration the notable contributions of key players such as REHAU, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Corporation, The Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International Incorporation, and Robert Bosch GmbH, it is predicted that hydronic underfloor heating market will sketch a lucrative growth graph over the years ahead.

ToC:

Chapter 3 Hydronic Underfloor Heating Market Industry Insights

3.1 Industry Segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2013 – 2024 (Revenue)

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material/component outlook

3.3.1.1 Heating pipes

3.3.1.2 Manifold

3.3.1.3 Sensors & thermostats

3.3.2 Vendor Matrix

3.3.3 Distribution Channel Analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1 Electric vs. hydronic underfloor heating

3.4.1.1 Electric underfloor heating

3.4.1.2 Hydronic underfloor heating

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 United Kingdom

3.5.4 Germany

3.5.5 China

3.5.6 Asia Pacific

3.6 Infrastructure/Construction spending outlook, 2016/2015

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Introduction of energy efficiency standards

3.7.1.2 Increasing standard of living

3.7.1.3 Strict government regulations

3.7.1.4 Extreme climatic conditions

3.7.1.5 Rapid urbanization and commercialization

3.7.1.6 Increasing demand for space heating

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 High Cost of Retrofitting in Existing Buildings

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter’s Analysis

3.10 Competitive landscape, 2016

3.10.1 Strategy dashboard

3.10.1.1 REHAU

3.10.1.2 Danfoss

3.10.1.3 Warmup

3.10.1.4 Robert Bosch

3.10.1.5 Uponor

3.10.2 Product development

3.10.3 M&A landscape

3.11 PESTEL Analysis

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/hydronic-underfloor-heating-market