Portable Military Equipment Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Portable military equipment includes the mobile communication products that are used for the transmission and reception of video, voice and data signals, and to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). Adoption of portable military equipment for defense authorities has enhanced the safety and capabilities of military units. The defense authorities invest heavily on C3ISR systems (Command, Control, Communication, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) in order to enhance national security.

The key factors that are propelling the growth of portable military equipment market include the military forces modernization programs taken by developed nations such as the U.S., Russia, France, China, along with the increase in need for advanced portable equipment with reduced size, weight, and power consumption (SWAP). Further, the growth of portable military equipment market is fuelled by the adoption of long term military development programs which are expected to ensure the continued demand for portable military equipment during the forecast period.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Aselsan Inc.

2. Codan Ltd.

3. Elbit Systems Ltd.

4. FLIR Systems.

5. Harris Corporation

6. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

7. Saab AB

8. Safran Group

9. Sierra Nevada Corporation

10. Thales Group

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Portable Military Equipment market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Portable Military Equipment market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The research on the Portable Military Equipment market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Portable Military Equipment market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

