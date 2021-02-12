Acne Vulgaris Market Report-In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Acne Vulgaris Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Acne Vulgaris Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based studies regarding the Acne Vulgaris Market.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1438731

Acne vulgaris (acne) is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that presents as open or closed comedones and inflammatory lesions. Comedones include blackheads and whiteheads, while inflammatory lesions include papules, pustules, or cysts. Acne is a common skin disease that predominantly affects adolescents and young adults, but can also persist into adulthood. Mortality is not associated with acne, although major physical and psychological characteristics may develop, such as acne scarring, poor self-esteem, depression, and anxiety. The distribution of acne in the population is influenced by genetic background and dietary habits.

For age- and sex-specific total prevalent cases, ReportsnReports epidemiologists utilized country-specific data from peer-reviewed journal articles, and for age-and sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases by severity, ReportsnReports epidemiologists utilized a combination of primary research and data obtained from peer-reviewed journal articles. ReportsnReports epidemiologists forecast that the total prevalent cases of acne vulgaris in the 7MM will decrease by an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of negative 0.13% per year over the next 10 years, from 157,919,985 cases in 2016 to 155,935,706 cases in 2026. ReportsnReports epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed prevalent cases of acne vulgaris in the 7MM will decrease by an AGR of negative 0.13% per year over the next 10 years, from 78,960,002 cases in 2016 to 77,967,862 cases in 2026. In the 7MM, the US had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases with 32,308,734 in 2016, while Spain had the lowest number of diagnosed prevalent cases with 5,766,457 in 2016.

Scope of this Report-

– The Acne Vulgaris report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends for acne vulgaris in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

– It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for total and diagnosed prevalent cases of acne vulgaris segmented by sex and age (7-9 years, 10-17 years, and 18-60 years). Diagnosed prevalent cases of acne vulgaris are further segmented by severity (mild, moderate, severe) in both children and adolescents (7-17 years) and adults (18-60 years).

– The acne vulgaris epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

Reasons to buy this Report-

The Acne Vulgaris Epidemiology report will allow you to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global acne vulgaris market.

– Quantify patient populations in the global acne vulgaris market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

– Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for acne vulgaris therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

– Understand magnitude of acne vulgaris population by disease severity.

Single User License: US $ 3995

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1438731

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 3

1.2 List of Figures 3

2 Acne Vulgaris: Executive Summary 4

2.1 Related Reports 6

2.2 Upcoming Reports 7

3 Epidemiology 8

3.1 Disease Background 8

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities 8

3.3 Global and Historical Trends 9

3.3.1 US 11

3.3.2 5EU 11

3.3.3 Japan 12

3.4 Forecast Methodology 13

3.4.1 Sources 13

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods 16

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Acne Vulgaris (2016-2026) 21

3.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris 21

3.5.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris 22

3.5.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris 23

3.5.4 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris 24

3.5.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acne Vulgaris by Severity 25

3.6 Discussion 27

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight 27

3.6.2 Limitations of Analysis 27

3.6.3 Strengths of Analysis 28

4 Appendix 29

4.1 Bibliography 29

4.2 Primary Research – KOLs Interviewed for this Report 31

4.3 Primary Research – Prescriber Survey 33

4.4 About the Authors 34

4.4.1 Epidemiologist 34

4.4.2 Reviewers 34

4.4.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology 35

4.4.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy 36

and more…

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/