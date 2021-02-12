Food Fortifying Agents Market Projected to Register CAGR to 2027

The Food Fortifying Agents Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Food Fortifying Agents Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Food fortifying agents such as minerals, vitamins, probiotics, proteins & amino acids, carbohydrates, lipids, prebiotics, etc., are added by the commercial food corporations to add more value to their products and promote more demand among the population who prefer healthy food. Foods are frequently fortified with micro-nutrients to make them more nutritious. The food fortifying agents hold the application in cereal-based products, dairy products, dietary supplements, fats & oils, infant formula, bulk food items, pet food, animal feed, animal nutrition, etc.

Top Key Players:- Cargill, Incorporated, Royal DSM, CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Arla Foods, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nestle SA

The key factor propelling the demand for food fortifying agents is surging consumer awareness and rising cases of chronic diseases among the populace. Moreover, many food producers worldwide have started realizing the advantages of food fortification in achieving a competitive edge, thus stimulating more demand for food fortifying agents. Accelerated innovations in the food fortifying sector have also contributed significantly to the growing demand for food fortifying agents. However, the high cost of food fortifying agents is expected to restrain the food fortifying agents market’s growth.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Food Fortifying Agents industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global food fortifying agents market is segmented into type and application. By type, the food fortifying agents market is classified into minerals, vitamins, proteins & amino acid, probiotics, others. By application, the food fortifying agents market is classified into cereal & cereal-based products, fats & oils, beverages, infant formula, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Food Fortifying Agents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Food Fortifying Agents market in these regions.

