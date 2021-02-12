Mobile Phone Insurance Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Global mobile phone insurance market is expected to reach $44.26 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 8.67% with both the revenue and CAGR downgraded from the pre-COVID-19 prediction.

Highlighted with 78 tables and 73 figures, this 163-page report “Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2019-2026 by Coverage, Phone Type, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global mobile phone insurance market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecasts for 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global mobile phone insurance market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Coverage, Phone Type, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Region.

Based on coverage, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Physical Damage

– Electronic Damage

– Theft Protection

– Virus & Data Protection

– Other Coverage

Based on phone type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– High-end Phones

– Mid-grade Phones

– Low-end Phones

Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Mobile Providers

– Phone OEMs

– Retail Stores

– Online

– Other Channels

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

– Personal

– Enterprise

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Coverage, Phone Type, and Distribution Channel over the study years (2016-2026) are also included.

Key Players:

AIG

Allianz Insurance

Apple Inc

Assurant, Inc.

Asurion, LLC

At&T Inc.

Aviva

Better Buy Insurance

Blackberry Limited

Brightstar Corp.

Gadget Cover

Insurance2go

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group

O2 Mobile Insurance

Pier Insurance Managed Services

ProtectCELL

Protect your Bubble

Salt

Sunrise

Swisscom

Switched on Insurance

Tinhat

Trov, Inc.

