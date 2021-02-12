Needle Coke Market Growth, Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The needle coke market size is estimated to reach USD 5.85 billion in terms of annual valuation from 3.59 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Growing product demand for the manufacturing of electrodes, silicon metal & ferroalloys, rubber compounds, and others, will drive needle coke market growth through the forecast period. Needle coke is a crucial raw material used in the steel & aluminum industries and for the manufacturing of graphite electrodes. The rapid growth of the consumer electronics sector and increasing consumer preference for electric and hybrid vehicles is likely to fuel the demand for needle coke. The growing demand is attributed to the extensive usage of lithium-ion batteries in hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and other applications.
The current trends of the Needle Coke market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Needle Coke market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Needle Coke industry.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Needle Coke industry
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Phillips 66, Graftech International, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, China National Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Asbury Carbon Inc., Sojitz Ject Corporation, Graphite India Limited, and Baosteel Group, among others.
Overview of the Needle Coke report:
The Needle Coke market has been broadly segmented to aid readers in gaining a more in-depth understanding of different facets and attributes of the market. The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry. They have provided crucial information on gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these competitors.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Needle Coke Market on the basis of product type, grade, application, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Coal-Based Needle Coke
- Petroleum-Based Needle Coke
Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Super-Premium Grade
- Premium Grade
- Intermediate-Premium Grade
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Electrodes
- Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys
- Carbon Black
- Rubber Compounds
- Others
Needle Coke market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Major Highlights:
- The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.
- The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.
- The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global Needle Coke market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.
- The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.
- Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.
Customization of the report is available as per client requirements.
