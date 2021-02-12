Gym Ball Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Yoga Ball

Bouncing Ball

Segment by Application

Gym

Home Use

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

BOSU

Superior Fitness

SmarterLife

Gaiam

Tone Fitness

EalanceFrom

Thera-Band

STOTT Pilates

Sivan Health

Max Fitness

