Latest Lookout on Next Generation RNA Sequencing Market Forecast 2021-2027

The Next Generation RNA Sequencing Market Research Report Forecast is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with recent trends, size, share, growth analysis, historical, futuristic data, revenue, demand and strategic development.

The entire Next generation RNA sequencing market has been sub-categorized into product & service, technology, application, end user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product & Service

Sample Preparation Products

Sequencing Platforms & Consumables

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis, Storage, & Management

By Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

By Application

Expression Profiling Analysis

Small RNA Sequencing

De Novo Transcriptome Assembly

Variant Calling & Transcriptome Epigenetics

By End User

Research & Academia

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the next generation rna sequencing market include Illumina (US), Thermo Fischer Scientific (US) and Oxford Nanopore (UK), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), BGI (China), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), GENEWIZ, Inc. (US), Hamilton Company (US), Macrogen (South Korea), Zymo Research (US), and Tecan Genomics, Inc. (Switzerland). This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for next generation rna sequencing market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

