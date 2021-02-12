Organic Acid Biocides Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

Global organic acid biocides market will account for $3,095.4 million by 2030, growing by 6.3% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the increasing need of organic acid biocides in various industry verticals. The market by sales volume will reach 1,031.8 kilotons in 2030.

Highlighted with 65 tables and 114 figures, this 187-page report “Global Organic Acid Biocides Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Propionic Acid, Benzoic Acid), Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global organic acid biocides market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global organic acid biocides market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Application, and Region.

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ million) and sales volume (kiloton) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Formic Acid Based Biocides

– Lactic Acid Based Biocides

– Ascorbic Acid Based Biocides

– Propionic Acid Based Biocides

– Benzoic Acid Based Biocides

– Other Organic Acid Based Biocides

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ million) and sales volume (kiloton) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Water Treatment

– Personal Care

– Wood Preservation

– Food & Beverages

– Paints & Coatings

– Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ million) and sales volume (kiloton) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Albemarle

Ashland

BASF

Dow Chemicals

GE Water Technologies

Kemira

Lanxess

Lonza

Rhodia

Sigma-Aldrich

