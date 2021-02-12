Global Boring Tools Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Overview

The boring tools market 2020 is all set to achieve a growth rate of 4.35% between 2019 and 2025 (appraisal period), confirms Market Research Future (MRFR). We will provide covid-19 impact analysis with the report. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 impact analysis by MRFR suggests that various end users across industries now understand the significance of automation, smart manufacturing and remote intelligence. They now realize the importance of reducing the dependency on workforce at production sites. The short term impact has led to a sharp dip in exports, as a result of the collapsing supply chain and the consistently spreading pandemic across the globe has added to the woes of boring tools businesses. Market players are incurring major losses in terms of revenue, with industrial production and manufacturing activities coming to a standstill.

Market Segmentation

The market for boring machine tools has been considered for type.

The types of boring tools are rough boring as well as fine boring. The lead is expected to be taken by the fine boring tools segment, as a result of the extensive finishing applications in the manufacturing sector. However, the demand for rough boring tools is also anticipated to pick up pace in the years to come, given their high flexibility and modularity.

Regional Insight

Europe, North America, APAC or Asia Pacific, and RoW the Rest of the world are the main markets for boring tools.

Notable Contenders

Notable contenders in the boring tools industry include AMAMCO Tool (US), Boehlerit Gmbh & Co Kg (Austria), Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp (Japan), Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Becker Diamantwerkzeuge GmbH (Germany), Big Kaiser Precision Tooling Inc. (US), Elenco Carbide Tool Corporation (US), Dorian Tool International (US), Sandvik AB (Sweden), Advanced Carbide Tool Company, Inc. (US), Kennametal (US), CeramTec (Germany), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Allied Machine (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (Japan), Five Star Tool Co (US), Floyd Automatic Tooling Ltd (UK), OSG USA, INC. (US), Fullerton Tool Company (US), to list a few.

