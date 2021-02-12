Covid-19 Impact on Global Temporary Power Rental Market (2021-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Aggreko, Cummins, Caterpillar, United Rentals, APR Energy, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Temporary Power Rental Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Temporary Power Rental market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Temporary Power Rental industry. Growth of the overall Temporary Power Rental market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Temporary Power Rental Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Temporary Power Rental industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Temporary Power Rental market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Aggreko

Cummins

Caterpillar

United Rentals

APR Energy

Ashtead Group

Sudhir Power Ltd.

Atlas Copco

Herc Holdings Inc

Power Electrics

Generator Power

Speedy Hire

HSS

Shaanxi Communication Power Technology Co.

Ltd.

Trinity Power Rentals

Diamond Environmental Services

Rental Solutions & Services

Quippo Energy

Temp-Power

National Hiring

Perennial Technologies

Tellhow Sci-Tech

Modern Hiring Service (MHS)

Marco Gensets Pvt. Ltd.

Verypower

Fudesen. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Temporary Power Rental market is segmented into

Diesel

Gas & HFO & Petrol Based on Application Temporary Power Rental market is segmented into

Government & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Industrial