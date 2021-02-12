Global Casino Gaming Equipment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021-2023

Market Overview

The rise in attendance in casinos around the world is estimated to spur the casino gaming equipment market 2020. The industrial automation & equipment industry reports are produced by Market Research

Future, which highlights market options for expansion. An income worth USD 20 billion is projected for the market at a 5.5% CAGR in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental scrutiny of the casino gaming equipment market is segmented on the basis of application, region, and type. The type-based segmentation of the casino gaming equipment market consists of video poker machines, slot machines, casino tables, gaming chips, and others. The application-based segmentation of the casino gaming equipment market comprises of mall, casinos, and others. Based on the regions, the casino gaming equipment market is segmented into the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional examination of the casino gaming equipment market has been segmented into the casino gaming equipment market. The Asia-Pacific regional market is anticipated to retain the principal share in the

casino gaming equipment market all the way through the forecast period. Due to the boost in foreign funding in improving casino gaming centers due to a vast population base and increasing growth in economies such as China, Japan, and India is projected to augment the demand and sale of casino gaming equipment. On the other hand, the regional market in Europe is anticipated to observe extensive growth due to strict government standards and rising demand for offline gaming from countries like Russia, Germany, Spain, and France. The

North American region is also expected to show considerable development in the impending period. The US is the most important market in the North America regional casino gaming equipment market over the forecast period owing to escalating investments for the advance of new and upgradation of current casino gaming centers, particularly in Las Vegas and Pennsylvania.

