AR Gaming Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026

The latest market research report on the AR Gaming Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the AR Gaming Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the AR Gaming Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the AR Gaming Market research report, some of the key players are:

Catchoom

Infinity Augmented Reality

Qualcomm Technologies

Augmented Pixels

Aurasma

Blippar

Total Immersion

VividWorks

Wikitude

Zappar

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of AR Gaming Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the AR Gaming Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global AR Gaming Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in AR Gaming Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the AR Gaming Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of AR Gaming Market?

• What are the AR Gaming Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global AR Gaming Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of AR Gaming Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AR Gaming Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global AR Gaming Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Mobile Devices

1.4.3 HMDs

1.4.4 Smart Glasses

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AR Gaming Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Innovators

1.5.3 Early Adopters

1.5.4 Early Majority

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global AR Gaming Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global AR Gaming Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AR Gaming Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 AR Gaming Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 AR Gaming Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 AR Gaming Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key AR Gaming Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AR Gaming Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top AR Gaming Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global AR Gaming Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global AR Gaming Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global AR Gaming Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global AR Gaming Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AR Gaming Revenue in 2019

3.3 AR Gaming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players AR Gaming Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into AR Gaming Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global AR Gaming Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AR Gaming Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global AR Gaming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global AR Gaming Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America AR Gaming Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 AR Gaming Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America AR Gaming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America AR Gaming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe AR Gaming Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 AR Gaming Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe AR Gaming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe AR Gaming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China AR Gaming Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 AR Gaming Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China AR Gaming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China AR Gaming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan AR Gaming Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 AR Gaming Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan AR Gaming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan AR Gaming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia AR Gaming Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 AR Gaming Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia AR Gaming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia AR Gaming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India AR Gaming Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 AR Gaming Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India AR Gaming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India AR Gaming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America AR Gaming Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 AR Gaming Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America AR Gaming Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America AR Gaming Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Catchoom

13.1.1 Catchoom Company Details

13.1.2 Catchoom Business Overview

13.1.3 Catchoom AR Gaming Introduction

13.1.4 Catchoom Revenue in AR Gaming Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Catchoom Recent Development

13.2 Infinity Augmented Reality

13.2.1 Infinity Augmented Reality Company Details

13.2.2 Infinity Augmented Reality Business Overview

13.2.3 Infinity Augmented Reality AR Gaming Introduction

13.2.4 Infinity Augmented Reality Revenue in AR Gaming Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Infinity Augmented Reality Recent Development

13.3 Qualcomm Technologies

13.3.1 Qualcomm Technologies Company Details

13.3.2 Qualcomm Technologies Business Overview

13.3.3 Qualcomm Technologies AR Gaming Introduction

13.3.4 Qualcomm Technologies Revenue in AR Gaming Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Qualcomm Technologies Recent Development

13.4 Augmented Pixels

13.4.1 Augmented Pixels Company Details

13.4.2 Augmented Pixels Business Overview

13.4.3 Augmented Pixels AR Gaming Introduction

13.4.4 Augmented Pixels Revenue in AR Gaming Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Augmented Pixels Recent Development

13.5 Aurasma

13.5.1 Aurasma Company Details

13.5.2 Aurasma Business Overview

13.5.3 Aurasma AR Gaming Introduction

13.5.4 Aurasma Revenue in AR Gaming Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Aurasma Recent Development

13.6 Blippar

13.6.1 Blippar Company Details

13.6.2 Blippar Business Overview

13.6.3 Blippar AR Gaming Introduction

13.6.4 Blippar Revenue in AR Gaming Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Blippar Recent Development

13.7 Total Immersion

13.7.1 Total Immersion Company Details

13.7.2 Total Immersion Business Overview

13.7.3 Total Immersion AR Gaming Introduction

13.7.4 Total Immersion Revenue in AR Gaming Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Total Immersion Recent Development

13.8 VividWorks

13.8.1 VividWorks Company Details

13.8.2 VividWorks Business Overview

13.8.3 VividWorks AR Gaming Introduction

13.8.4 VividWorks Revenue in AR Gaming Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 VividWorks Recent Development

13.9 Wikitude

13.9.1 Wikitude Company Details

13.9.2 Wikitude Business Overview

13.9.3 Wikitude AR Gaming Introduction

13.9.4 Wikitude Revenue in AR Gaming Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Wikitude Recent Development

13.10 Zappar

13.10.1 Zappar Company Details

13.10.2 Zappar Business Overview

13.10.3 Zappar AR Gaming Introduction

13.10.4 Zappar Revenue in AR Gaming Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Zappar Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

