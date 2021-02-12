North America Metal Biocides Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

North America metal biocides market is expected to grow by 4.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $1,639.2 million by 2030 driven by the increasing need of metal biocides in various industry verticals.

Highlighted with 22 tables and 58 figures, this 109-page report “North America Metal Biocides Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Silver, Copper, Zinc, Magnesium, Mercury), Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America metal biocides market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America metal biocides market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Application, and Country.

Based on Product Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ million) and sales volume (kiloton) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Silver Based Biocides

– Copper Based Biocides

– Zinc Based Biocides

– Magnesium Based Biocides

– Mercury Based Biocides

– Other Metal Biocides

Based on Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ million) and sales volume (kiloton) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Water Treatment

– Agriculture

– Wood Preservation

– Food & Beverages

– Paints & Coatings

– Pharmaceuticals

– Textile

– Other Applications

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ million) and sales volume (kiloton) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Product Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Lonza Group Ltd

Milliken Chemical Company

Noble Biomaterials Inc.

Renaissance Chemicals Ltd.

Sanitized AG

Steritouch Ltd.

The DOW Chemical Company

Troy Corporation

