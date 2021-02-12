Ortho-Phenylphenol Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Ortho-Phenylphenol market is expected to reach USD 87.23 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ortho-Phenylphenol finds applications as an antifungal agent and food additive. The organic compound is utilized for post-harvest control disease in citrus fruit, apples, tomatoes, stone fruit, cucumber, and peppers by applying directly in a wax or implementing impregnated wrapping materials, as well as decontamination of seedboxes. Moreover, it finds usage to control apple canker by applying during the dormant phase. Also, these used in fluorescence determination of triose and as deoxyribonuclease inhibitor
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Dow Chemicals Company, Sanko Holdings AS, Lanxess Chemical Company, Jinan Yudong Technology, Shandong Xingang Chemical, BASF SE, Sigma-Aldrich, AkzoNobel, Xiangshui Fumei Chemical Co. Ltd., and Hangzhou J & H Chemical Co. ltd., among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Ortho-Phenylphenol market on the basis of synthesis, application, industry vertical, and region:
Synthesis Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Chlorobenzene Synthesis
- Cyclohexanone Synthesis
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Fungicides
- Disinfectants
- Flame Retardants
- Metal Preservation
- Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Food & Beverage Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Agrochemical Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Others
Ortho-Phenylphenol market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
