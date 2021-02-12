Data Erasure Solutions Market Technology Scenario with Global Forecasts by 2027 – Extreme Protocol Solutions, IBM corporation, Ingram Micro, KLDiscovery Ontrack, Sims Recycling Solutions

International Data Erasure Solutions Market 2021 – Scope of the Report

The data erasure or data wiping solutions consist of various services such as erasure, certification, and verification. Such solutions are designed to erase data stored in hard drives, removable media, as well as mobile devices. The growing number of smartphone users and a significant rise in the number of small and medium enterprises growing digital has generated a high demand for the data erasure solutions during the forecast period.

Blancco Technology Group

Certus Software GmbH

CHG-MERIDIAN AG

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Extreme Protocol Solutions

IBM corporation

Ingram Micro Inc.

KLDiscovery Ontrack, LLC

Sims Recycling Solutions, Inc.

WhiteCanyon Software, Inc.

The global Data Erasure Solutions market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, organization size. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMEs.

To comprehend global Data Erasure Solutions market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

