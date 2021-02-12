Gas Insulated Transmission Lines Market Expand Their Businesses With New Investments And Coming Future 2025

Gas Insulated Transmission Lines Market: Overview

Gas insulated transmission line (GIL) is a system for the transmission of high voltage electricity for long distance. It is an alternative of the overhead transmission line system without affecting the transmission capacity and low electrical losses compared to the other transmission systems (overhead lines and cables).

Moreover, it has low transmission, operating and maintenance cost. Additionally, the gas insulated transmission line provides high safety and has less chances of failure as it is covered by a high strength metallic cover.

On the other hand, gas insulated transmission line is not having any flammable material so that it can be easily installed in streets, railway tunnels and under the bridge to public traffic. Moreover, GIL consist of 3- phase encapsulated aluminum tubes that can be directly buried in the ground, while the space between the enclosure and the conductor pipe is filled with a mixture nitrogen and SF6 for providing electrical insulation. The key factors, for instance, low losses, low emission of magnetic field and high transmission capacity are the prime focus for the leading manufacturers.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21805

Over the next few years, it is anticipated that the global gas insulated transmission lines market will grow with double digit CAGR during the forecast period as gas insulated transmission line is a new, future-oriented technical solution for power transmission.

Gas Insulated Transmission Lines Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for high voltage from large-scale industries, metropolitan cities and also increasing numerous high voltage projects are expected to drive the global gas insulated transmission lines market during the forecast period. High safety, flexibility, high overload capability, less space consuming, minimal electromagnetic radiation, low mutual capacitance (low charging current/power) and less maintenance are the factors that may drive the global insulated transmission line market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, GIL contains large outer diameter and does not require any external agent for cooling and no need of phase angle compensation up to system lengths of 70 km are factors also boosting the global gas insulated transmission lines market during the forecast period

Breakdown of insulator, stability problem and load angle issue at long lines, length of each GIL section is limited, compact earthquake considers design may hamper the global gas insulated transmission line market during the forecast period. On the other hand, SF6 gas is the global warming gas, which can affect the ozone layer, and critical to find the exact failure location may also hinder the market.

The manufacturers are investing hefty money for developing hybrid high voltage transmission line and also doing groundbreaking research for renewable energy sources for energy efficient high voltage transmission line.

Gas Insulated Transmission Lines Market: Segmentation

The global gas insulated transmission lines market can be segmented on the basis of installation method, application and end user.

The global gas insulated transmission lines market can be segmented on the basis of installation method as:

Aboveground Installation

Tunnel Installation

Vertical Installation (Particularly in Cavern Hydropower Plants)

Direct Burial

The global gas insulated transmission lines market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Electrical Industry

Oil Industry

Chemical Industry

Cement Industry

Textile Industry

Mining Industries

others

The global gas insulated transmission lines market can be segmented on the basis of end user as:

Airport

Computer Centre

Railway

Metropolitan Cities

others

Gas Insulated Transmission Lines Market: Regional Outlook

It is expected that Asia Pacific will dominate in the global gas insulated transmission lines market throughout the forecast period owing to increasing high voltage projects followed by Europe and North America. Among the countries of Asia Pacific, China is estimated to hold leading market share in the market owing to its strong layout of transmission plans.

Besides this, in Europe, Germany is projected to grow with a cumulative growth rate during the forecast period. North America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to grow with remarkable growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of high voltage projects across the region.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/21805

Gas Insulated Transmission Lines Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the global gas insulated transmission lines market are: