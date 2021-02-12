Global Portable Interactive Whiteboard Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2025

The advent of virtual classrooms and e-learning courses has increased the need for interactive whiteboards.Portable interactive whiteboards are ideal for last minute presentations, especially during business trips.These boards do not require any external support or surface, and support multi-touch functions,
In 2018, the global Portable Interactive Whiteboard market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Portable Interactive Whiteboard status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Portable Interactive Whiteboard development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
Boxlight
Ensonic Computech
Microsoft
Egan Visual
Google
Hitachi
BenQ Corporation
Ricoh
Smart Technologies
Guangzhou Vision Electronic Technology
Julong Educational Technology
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Front Projection
Rear Projection
Market segment by Application, split into
Education
Corporate
Commercial
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Portable Interactive Whiteboard status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Portable Interactive Whiteboard development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Portable Interactive Whiteboard are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
