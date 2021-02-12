Waterproof Fabrics Market Trends 2021, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2027 | DSM, Toray Industries, Porelle Membranes

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Waterproof Fabrics Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Waterproof Fabrics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Waterproof Fabrics report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Waterproof Fabrics market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Waterproof Fabrics specifications, and company profiles. The Waterproof Fabrics study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2119053/global-waterproof-fabrics-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproof Fabrics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproof Fabrics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproof Fabrics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproof Fabrics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproof Fabrics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproof Fabrics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DSM, Toray Industries, Porelle Membranes, Lafayette USA Corp, Anand Fabrics, Carrington Textiles, Polartec Neoshell, Finetex EnE, Gore, Performax, Sympatex, Swmintl, Arkema, Derekduck, Dentik

Market Segmentation by Product: Breathable Waterproof Fabrics

Non-Breathable Waterproof Fabrics



Market Segmentation by Application: Clothing

Shoes

Tents

Tarpaulins

Others



The Waterproof Fabrics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproof Fabrics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproof Fabrics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproof Fabrics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproof Fabrics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproof Fabrics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproof Fabrics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproof Fabrics market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2119053/global-waterproof-fabrics-market

Table of Contents:

1 Waterproof Fabrics Market Overview

1.1 Waterproof Fabrics Product Overview

1.2 Waterproof Fabrics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Breathable Waterproof Fabrics

1.2.2 Non-Breathable Waterproof Fabrics

1.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Waterproof Fabrics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Waterproof Fabrics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Fabrics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Waterproof Fabrics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Waterproof Fabrics Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Waterproof Fabrics Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Waterproof Fabrics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Waterproof Fabrics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Waterproof Fabrics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Waterproof Fabrics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Waterproof Fabrics Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Waterproof Fabrics as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Waterproof Fabrics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Waterproof Fabrics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Waterproof Fabrics Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Waterproof Fabrics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Waterproof Fabrics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Fabrics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Fabrics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Waterproof Fabrics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Waterproof Fabrics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Waterproof Fabrics by Application

4.1 Waterproof Fabrics Segment by Application

4.1.1 Clothing

4.1.2 Shoes

4.1.3 Tents

4.1.4 Tarpaulins

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Waterproof Fabrics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Waterproof Fabrics Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Waterproof Fabrics by Application

4.5.2 Europe Waterproof Fabrics by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Fabrics by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics by Application

5 North America Waterproof Fabrics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Waterproof Fabrics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Waterproof Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Waterproof Fabrics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Waterproof Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Waterproof Fabrics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Waterproof Fabrics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Waterproof Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Waterproof Fabrics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Waterproof Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Fabrics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Fabrics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Fabrics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waterproof Fabrics Business

10.1 DSM

10.1.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.1.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 DSM Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DSM Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

10.1.5 DSM Recent Development

10.2 Toray Industries

10.2.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Toray Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Toray Industries Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 DSM Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

10.2.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

10.3 Porelle Membranes

10.3.1 Porelle Membranes Corporation Information

10.3.2 Porelle Membranes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Porelle Membranes Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Porelle Membranes Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

10.3.5 Porelle Membranes Recent Development

10.4 Lafayette USA Corp

10.4.1 Lafayette USA Corp Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lafayette USA Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Lafayette USA Corp Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Lafayette USA Corp Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

10.4.5 Lafayette USA Corp Recent Development

10.5 Anand Fabrics

10.5.1 Anand Fabrics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Anand Fabrics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Anand Fabrics Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Anand Fabrics Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

10.5.5 Anand Fabrics Recent Development

10.6 Carrington Textiles

10.6.1 Carrington Textiles Corporation Information

10.6.2 Carrington Textiles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Carrington Textiles Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Carrington Textiles Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

10.6.5 Carrington Textiles Recent Development

10.7 Polartec Neoshell

10.7.1 Polartec Neoshell Corporation Information

10.7.2 Polartec Neoshell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Polartec Neoshell Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Polartec Neoshell Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

10.7.5 Polartec Neoshell Recent Development

10.8 Finetex EnE

10.8.1 Finetex EnE Corporation Information

10.8.2 Finetex EnE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Finetex EnE Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Finetex EnE Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

10.8.5 Finetex EnE Recent Development

10.9 Gore

10.9.1 Gore Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Gore Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Gore Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

10.9.5 Gore Recent Development

10.10 Performax

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Waterproof Fabrics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Performax Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Performax Recent Development

10.11 Sympatex

10.11.1 Sympatex Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sympatex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Sympatex Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sympatex Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

10.11.5 Sympatex Recent Development

10.12 Swmintl

10.12.1 Swmintl Corporation Information

10.12.2 Swmintl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Swmintl Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Swmintl Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

10.12.5 Swmintl Recent Development

10.13 Arkema

10.13.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.13.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Arkema Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Arkema Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

10.13.5 Arkema Recent Development

10.14 Derekduck

10.14.1 Derekduck Corporation Information

10.14.2 Derekduck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Derekduck Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Derekduck Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

10.14.5 Derekduck Recent Development

10.15 Dentik

10.15.1 Dentik Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dentik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Dentik Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Dentik Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

10.15.5 Dentik Recent Development

11 Waterproof Fabrics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Waterproof Fabrics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Waterproof Fabrics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2119053/global-waterproof-fabrics-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/