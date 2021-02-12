Global RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Synopsis

Market Research Future (MRFR), studied the impact of COVID crisis on the global RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market 2020 for the assessment period. As per MRFR study, the RF GaN semiconductor market is likely to touch USD 1,607.23 Mn on the conclusion of the forecast period 2019–2025. The RF GaN Semiconductor Device market is likely to thrive at 20.3% CAGR across the assessment period.

The role of RF GaN semiconductor device in the wireless infrastructure for the development of cell phones, space and satellite communications, television broadcasting, radio, radar, MRI machines, and military communications can boost the expansion of the RF GaN Semiconductor Device market across the study period. In addition, the increase need for RF GaN devices in the production of IT & telecommunication equipment can driver for the expansion of the market across the globe in the forecast period.

The widespread utility of gallium nitride (GaN) in microwave applications and radio frequency (RF) to enhance productivity of different devices can spur the expansion of the RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market across the review period. The GaN utility in savings significant energy at 600W the power level or more can bolster the RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market expansion.

In addition, companies invested in development of innovations that offers various applications can support the expansion of the market across the review period. The introduction of wireless applications, such as VHF (very high frequency), S-band radar, UHF (ultra-high frequency) radar (1–1000 MHz), HF (high frequency), L-band radar, and avionics with the assistance of RF GaN semiconductor devices can bolster the market rise.

Market Segmentation

The world RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market segment study is based on Applications, Material, and End-User. The material based segment of the RF GaN semiconductor market are GaN-On-Diamond, GaN-On-Sic, and GaN-On-Silicon. The wide range of application of GaN-On-Silicon can gain considerable traction for the market across the assessment period.

The application based segments of the RF GaN Semiconductor Device market are power storage, wireless infrastructure, satellite communication, and PV inverter among others. The wireless infrastructure segment can generate considerable revenue for the GaN semiconductor market.

The End-User based segment of the RF GaN Semiconductor Device market are IT & telecom, automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense among others

Detailed Regional Analysis

The rise in investment made by reputed tech companies in the developed regions of North America can cause the RF GaN Semiconductor Device market to rise at a high pace across the assessment period. MRFR study shows that the US is expected to head the regional market. The presence of some of the largest multinational corporations in the region that include Analog Devices Inc., Raytheon Company, and Cree, Inc. can prompt the expansion of the regional market. In Europe, the driver for the RF GaN market are similar. In addition, the high utility of RF GaN Semiconductor Device by potential end-users, consumer electronics, military & defense, and IT & telecom among others are likely to bolster Europe RF GaN semiconductor market in the years to come. UIn APAC, the rise in the investment by telecom companies to establish viable infrastructure for 5G technology can prompt the expansion of the RF GaN market across the assessment period.

Key Players

MRFR registered some reputed players operating in the RF GaN Semiconductor Device global Market. They are; Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Raytheon Company (US), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Hitachi, Ltd (Japan), STMicroelectronics (France), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Microchip Technology (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Cree, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), ROHM Semiconductors (Japan), Qorvo Inc. (US), Aethercomm Inc.(US), and Analog Devices Inc.(US) among others.

