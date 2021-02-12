Medical Digital Imaging Devices Market Size 2021, Share Analysis, Industry Growth, Strategies, Revenue And Forecasts To 2024

Market Highlights

The Global Medical Digital Imaging Devices Market held a market value of USD 12.9 Billion in 2017 and is Projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Medical digital imaging devices are digital devices that are used to image the body to obtain a correct diagnosis and determine future care.

Segmentation

The Global Medical Digital Imaging Devices Market has been segmented into component, deployment model, functionality, and end user.

By type, the market has been segmented into x-ray, computed tomography, ultrasound, MRI, and nuclear imaging. The x-ray segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to technological advancements.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into 2D, B/W, Color, and 3D/4D.

The market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global medical digital imaging devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Esaote SPA, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hologic, Hitachi, and Shimadzu.

Regional Analysis

On a regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global medical digital imaging devices market owing to the owing to increasing geriatric population, high prevalence of various chronic diseases, and a large number of diagnostic imaging centers. Additionally, fast adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems and increasing awareness of the benefits of early diagnosis of diseases is driving the growth of the market.

Europe accounts for the second largest market and holds a healthy share in the global medical digital imaging devices market due to major driving factors like availability of advanced treatment facilities, increasing healthcare expenditure, and flourishing medical device industry due to the presence of major market players.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market, owing to the huge patient pool, a faster adaptation of healthcare technology, government initiatives to increase the healthcare quality, and availability of favorable insurance policies.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness, limited access and availability of treatment facilities. In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia is the largest market share owing to the development of the healthcare industry and the rising availability of specialty care centers.

