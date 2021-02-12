Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market- Global Industry Forecast Report 2025

DecResearch has recently published a study titled ‘global Pressure sensitive adhesives market research report’. In this report, analysts have provided a detailed evaluation of the global Pressure sensitive adhesives market. The report is inclusive of a completely comprehensive study of the Pressure sensitive adhesives market alongside all the important factors that are likely to have an impact on the commercialization matrix of the market.

A highly methodical quantitative as well as qualitative analysis of the global Pressure sensitive adhesives market has been covered in the report. The study evaluates the numerous aspect of this industry by studying its historical and forecast data. Also provided in the research report are a porter’s five force model, in tandem with the swot analysis and pestel analysis of the Pressure sensitive adhesives market.

The report covers various areas such as Pressure sensitive adhesives market size, segmental analysis, regional growth opportunities, drivers and constraints, major vendors in the market, as well as the competitive landscape.

The main aim of this report is to present various updates and data pertaining to the Pressure sensitive adhesives market and also to list out the growth opportunities prevalent for the market expansion. A detailed market synopsis as well as an in-depth market definitions and overview of the Pressure sensitive adhesives market have been provided in the report.

The abstract section includes the market dynamics – inclusive of the market drivers, restraints, trends, as well as growth opportunities. Details about the pricing analysis as well as value chain analysis are given. The report is also inclusive of the historic figures and estimates pertaining to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the report contains information about the anticipated CAGR of the global Pressure sensitive adhesives market over the forecast period. Technological developments and innovations in liquid pouch packaging will boost the global Pressure sensitive adhesives market share during the forecast period.

North America has emerged as one of the most reliable and lucrative growth grounds for the overall pressure sensitive adhesives market. One of the pivotal reasons responsible for the growth of the regional industry is the expansion of the packaging sector in the continent, specifically across the United States. As per statistics provided by the Flexible Packaging Association, the U.S. recorded sales worth over USD 30 billion for the flexible packaging industry in the year 2014. Indeed, flexible packaging had then been touted to be the second largest packaging segment in the United States, with a registered share of 19% of the U.S. packaging market, that had been proclaimed by analysts to have been valued at somewhere over USD 162 billion back then.

Driven by the robust deployment of these adhesives in the packaging sector, in addition to the availability of myriad technology types and products, North America pressure sensitive adhesives market size is all set to surpass USD 2 billion by 2024.

Avery Dennison Corporation, H. B. Fuller, Arkema Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The 3M Company, Sika AG, DowDuPont, Inc. (Dow Corning), Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie AG, LG Chem Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Mapei SpA, Ashland, Inc., Beardow Adams Ltd., Franklin International, Inc., Mactac Performance Adhesive Group, Powerband Industries Pvt. Ltd

The regional segmentation covers:

Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights

– A detailed pricing analysis on the source of the product, application, and regional segments

– An in-depth evaluation of the vendor matrix as well as leading companies that would help understand the competition scenario in the global Pressure sensitive adhesives market

– Insights about the regulatory as well as investment scenarios of the global Pressure sensitive adhesives market

– An analysis of the factors fuelling the market growth as well as their influence on the projection and dynamics of the global Pressure sensitive adhesives market

– A detailed roadmap presenting the growth opportunities in the global Pressure sensitive adhesives market alongside the identification of key factors

– An exhaustive evaluation of the numerous trends prevailing in the global Pressure sensitive adhesives market that would help identify market developments

