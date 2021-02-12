Global Ceramic Tableware Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2027

Global Ceramic Tableware Market is valued approximately USD 62billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Ceramic Tableware is primarily made from Clays such as Bone China, Stoneware, Porcelain, and Melamine. The use of these tableware adds unique and personal touch to hotels, restaurants and homes. Easy cleaning of dinnerware and beverageware made from Ceramic as well as stain resistant property fuel the adoption of these tableware. Moreover, increasing number of home renovation projects, rise in number of households drives the market growth. As with the increasing home renovations the purchase of new dinnerware is bound to follow which creates a market for Ceramic Tableware. As per US Census Bureau home ownership rates in USA have risen since 2016 to 64.5% in April 2019. Also, as of the same month there were sales of 673 thousand houses in the US which is an increase of 12.4% over its value from 2018. Additionally, rapid growth in home décor industry and inclination towards modular kitchens have augmented the market growth. As per Livspace, the home interiors and renovation platforms in India demonstrated a 350% jump in demand for modular kitchens in the 6 months before May 2018. However, availability of other materials in dinnerware impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, promotion of ceramic tableware through online sales channel presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Ceramic Tableware market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of hotels and restaurants in the region along with growing house renovations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population and changing lifestyles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ceramic Tableware market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Villeroy & Boch

Rosenthal GmbH

Meissen

KAHLA/Thuringen Porzellan GmbH

Seltmann Weiden

Schonwald

WMF

Fiskars Group

Lenox

Portmeirion Group PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Porcelain

Bone China

Stoneware (ceramic)

Others

By Application:

Commercial Use

Home Use

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Ceramic Tableware Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

