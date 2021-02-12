Global Optical Encoder Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR), conducted a detailed study of the impact ofCOVID-19 on the worldwide optical encoder market 2020. MRFR study reveals that the optical encoder market can rise at 15.55% CAGR across the forecast period 2018 to 2024. The valuation of the optical encoder market can touch USD 2.55 Bn by 2024 from USD 1.18 Bn in 2018.

The availability of different optical encoder types to settle different optical encoder applications can cause expansion of the optical encoder market across the study period. The use of pulses of light by optical encoder for the representation of data offers competitive advantage to the optical encoder market. These waves of light are analyzed to state parameters, such as velocity, position, and direction. In optical encoder rotary applications, the response to the rotating shaft is received as movement related data. In optical encoder liner applications, light waves can determine the exact position of object in relation to the encoder. These factors can prompt the expansion of the optical encoder global market.

Key Players

BEI Sensors (US), Broadcom, Inc. (US), Renishaw Plc. (UK), Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), Turck Holding GmbH (Germany), Bourns Inc. (US), Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (US), Codechamp SA (France), Dynapar (US), Tokyo Sokuteikizai Co., Ltd (Japan), Baumer Group (Switzerland), Faulhaber Group (Germany), GrayHill Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), and CTS Corporation (US).

Segment Study

MRFR segment study of the optical encoder global market is based on parameters; type, channel, and end user.

The type based segments of the optical encoder are absolute and incremental. The absolute optical encoder segment can gain high traction, thus promote the market across the forecast period. The diverse end use applications of optical encoder solutions, the rise in demand for higher accuracy in verticals, enhanced system reliability, and better resolution can prompt the expansion of the world optical encoder market in the years to come.

The channel based segments of the optical encoder are 1 channel, more than 8 channels, 2 channels, and 4 channels. The 2 channel segments can dominate the world market in the forecast period. The effective channelling of optical encoders can boost its market growth.

The end user, based segments of the optical encoder market is aviation, medical devices, automotive, textile & printing machinery, electronics, and others. The electronics segment can generate considerable business for the world optical encoder market in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The world optical encoder market study is segmented by Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. Asia Pacific optical encoder can rise at a high pace in the review period 2019 to 2024. The rise in the concentration of potential electronic component producers in the region can prompt the expansion of the market in the North America region.

