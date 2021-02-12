Agrochemicals Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

The Global Agrochemicals Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Agrochemicals industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.

The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.

Market Size – USD 243.82 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – High preference of bio-pesticides from the farmers.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC, FMC Corporation, ADAMA Ltd., Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., UPL Limited, Corteva, Inc., and Conagen, among others.

The Agrochemicals industry is segmented into:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fertilizers

Pesticides Insecticides Germicides Fungicides



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Granular

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Crop Fertility

Crop Growth Enhancer

Crop Control & Protection

Others

Regional Outlook of Agrochemicals Market:

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Agrochemicals market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Advantages of Agrochemicals Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Agrochemicals sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Agrochemicals industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Agrochemicals industry

Analysis of the Agrochemicals market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry

Key considerations of the Agrochemicals Market Report:

Strategic Developments:

The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Agrochemicals industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.

Vital Features of the Market:

The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.

Analytical Tools:

The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.

