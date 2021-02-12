Synthetic Paper Market 2021 Size and Share Analysis by Top Companies and Demand Forecast to 2027

The global synthetic paper market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Synthetic Paper Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type By Type (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP), High-Density Polythene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)), By Application (Labelling, Printing, Paper bag making, Others), By End-Use Industries (Packaging, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetic and personal care, Manufacturing industries, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other synthetic paper market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of companies profiled in the report:

HOP Industries Corporation

Transilwrap Company, Inc.

Neenah Inc.

Cosmo Films

Agfa-Gevaert N.V

Yupo Corporatio

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Arjobex SA

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

American Profol

Constant Product Innovations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Accounting to the rising demand for sustainable products, several large scale companies are looking to focus on product innovations with a view to capitalizing on this situation. The presence of several large scale companies will subsequently emerge in favor of the growth of the overall market in the coming years. In April 2017, Cosmo Films Ltd. announced the launch of a new product in the synthetic paper space. The company introduced BOPP-universal printable coated synthetic paper; a product that will help lower the inventory carrying cost.

Regional Analysis for Synthetic Paper Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Synthetic Paper Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Synthetic Paper Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Synthetic Paper Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

