Global Airport Baggage Handling Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Airport Baggage Handling Market Insights 2019 by Top Regions, Top Manufacturers, Type and Application” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

The global airport baggage handling market size was valued at $5502.34 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $9375.17 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.91% from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by application, including Baggage Handling, Baggage Management. On the basis of region, the airport baggage handling industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Application:

– Baggage Handling

– Baggage Management

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the airport baggage handling market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Vanderlande Industries B.V.

– Siemens AG

– BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

– Daifuku Co., Ltd.

– Smiths Group plc

– Rapiscan Systems Limited

– Pteris Global Limited

– Rockwell Collins, Inc.

– ALSTEF Automation S.A.

– SITA SA

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global airport baggage handling market.

– To classify and forecast global airport baggage handling market based on application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global airport baggage handling market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global airport baggage handling market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global airport baggage handling market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global airport baggage handling market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of airport baggage handling

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to airport baggage handling

