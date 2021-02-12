Agricultural Robots Market Size Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global agricultural robots market was USD 6.5 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2019 to 2026. The burden on global food supply due to rising world population and surge in venture funding for the expansion of agriculture robots are a few of the key factors driving the growth of the agricultural robots market. The most common applications of robots in agriculture include filed mapping, aerial data collection, planting and seeding intercultural operations, fertilizing and irrigation, picking, and harvesting, while others including dairy farming activities like milking, castrating, washing and shepherding.

The research report is inclusive of the impact analysis of the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the economic scenario of the world and brought about dynamic changes in the demands and trends of key segments of the market. The report covers the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the overall market.

Major Players evaluated in the Report:

Deere & Company (US), Trimble (US), AGCO Corporation (US), AgJunction (US), DJI (China), Boumatic (Netherlands), Lely (Netherlands), DeLaval (Sweden), Topcon (US), and AgEagle Aerial Systems (US).

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) (Fixed Wing, Rotary Blade, and Hybrid)

Milking Robots

Driverless Tractors

Automated Harvesting Systems

Other Robots (Robots for Nurseries, Sorting and Packing, and Weed Control)

By Farming (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Indoor farming

Outdoor farming

Market Analysis based on Key Geographical Regions:

The report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report covers the production, growth, sales, demands, and consumption patterns, and forecast detail.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of competitive landscape along with detailed analysis of the mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and other strategic alliances. It also provides an extensive analysis of the latest product developments, technological advancement, and advancements research and developments in the global Agricultural Robots industry.

